Hunting comments - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is soliciting comments and suggestions concerning this fall’s seasons and regulations.
They can be emailed to TWRA.HuntingComments@tn.gov or mailed to: Hunting Season Comments, TWRA Wildlife Division, 5101 Edmondson Pike, Nashville 37211.
Boat & Fishing Expo - The annual Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo, one of the region’s premier outdoors shows, will be held Feb. 4-6 at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, located at the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
Vote for park - this is the final week in which visitors can vote for their most popular state park. Each vote costs $1 and all proceeds are donated to the park. To vote, visit the individual park’s website.
Trout stockings - The TWRA’s winter trout stocking continues across the state, with approximately 75,000 rainbow trout to be released and ready for catching.
One stocking was held Dec. 7 in Wilson County’s Sinking Creek that runs through the Don Fox Community Park, and a second stocking is scheduled for early February.
No fishing license or trout license is required for resident anglers 12 and younger.
Others must have a standard fishing license plus a trout license to fish for trout, even if none are kept. An annual Sportsman’s License or Lifetime License fill all the requirements.
