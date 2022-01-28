LARRY fallcreek

Even in winter, Fall Creek Falls is scenic.

 TNStateParks.com

The new $40.4 million Lodge and restaurant at Fall Creek Falls State Park has been completed and is open for business.

The Lodge features an 85-room hotel, lounge, conference space and ballroom. State officials believe the Lodge will enhance the park’s attraction as a destination point for visitors.

Fall Creek Falls is the state’s largest state park with 29,800 acres that include a golf course, fishing and boating lake, 30 cabins, 222 campsites and four playgrounds.

The park, located in Van Buren County, is open year-round.

Detailed information, including restaurant hours and special events, is posted on the park’s website - tnstateparks.com/parks/info/fall-creek-falls.

Hunting comments - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is soliciting comments and suggestions concerning this fall’s seasons and regulations.

They can be emailed to TWRA.HuntingComments@tn.gov or mailed to: Hunting Season Comments, TWRA Wildlife Division, 5101 Edmondson Pike, Nashville 37211.

Boat & Fishing Expo - The annual Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo, one of the region’s premier outdoors shows, will be held Feb. 4-6 at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, located at the Wilson County Fairgrounds.

Times and ticket information are available on the Expo website - www.farmbureauexpo.com.

Vote for park - this is the final week in which visitors can vote for their most popular state park. Each vote costs $1 and all proceeds are donated to the park. To vote, visit the individual park’s website.

Trout stockings - The TWRA’s winter trout stocking continues across the state, with approximately 75,000 rainbow trout to be released and ready for catching.

One stocking was held Dec. 7 in Wilson County’s Sinking Creek that runs through the Don Fox Community Park, and a second stocking is scheduled for early February.

No fishing license or trout license is required for resident anglers 12 and younger.

Others must have a standard fishing license plus a trout license to fish for trout, even if none are kept. An annual Sportsman’s License or Lifetime License fill all the requirements.

