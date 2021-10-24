An announcement is expected any day about the future of Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway, and the impact will affect drivers and fans, many of whom are from Wilson County.
Sources close to the situation say Speedway Motorsports Inc., will be awarded a long-term lease to operate the Metro-owned facility.
Charlotte-based SMI, which owns eight of the country’s premier NASCAR tracks, hopes to bring top-tier NASCAR racing back to the Fairgrounds, while retaining the current weekly racing program.
Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway is not affiliated with Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville. Any developments at the former will likely have no impact on the operation of the latter.
“The weekly program is what I’m most interested in,” says Lebanon’s Scott Fetcho, a former Fairgrounds racer whose son Dylan is the defending track champion.
“I’ve heard a lot of talk, but I have no idea what’s going to happen,” Fetcho says. “I’m waiting to find out, like everybody else.”
The track winds up the 2021 season with this weekend’s 37th annual All American 400 and companion events. One of those events is the Pro Late Model finale that will decide the track’s premier championship.
Dylan Fetcho trails leader Michael House in the standings and has a long, but mathematical, chance to overtake him for a second straight title.
Other Wilson County drivers trying to move up in the final standing area are Hunter Wright (4th), Chase Johnson (7th), William Hale (12th) and Bennie Hamlett (15th).
Brittney Zamora, who moved from Washington State to Lebanon to pursue her racing career, does not have a ride for the final race, despite making history as the track’s first female winner of a main event.
If SMI assumes operation of the track, it will be managed by a team from Bristol Motor Speedway, one of the company’s top NASCAR venues.
Randy Dyce, who oversees the Speedway’s day-to-day operation, last week announced he will not return next year. It is unknown if other current officials will remain if SMI takes over.
Sources say Illinois-based Track Enterprises will continue to handle the weekly divisions, while SMI will focus on national and regional touring series.
The 63-year-old track in the past hosted two annual NASCAR Cup races. If SMI can bring them back – or even some lower-tier truck series and Xfinity Series races – the national attention could enhance the weekly racing program. It also could create opportunities for area drivers to compete in the NASCAR races by securing one-race local sponsorships.
“It would definitely generate a lot of attention,” Fetcho says. “I’m for it as long as it doesn’t impact our local races.”
Some drivers, including Mt. Juliet’s William Hale, would like to see the local schedule expanded. The track currently is limited in how many races can be run under its contract with the governing State Fair Board.
Those terms would likely be renegotiated if SMI takes control.