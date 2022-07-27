Larry fishing reel

Old faithful, the first spinning reel.

 Larry Woody

I didn’t realize Tiffany’s sold fishing tackle. I guess they keep it back by the worm bin.

At least I assume so, since some of today’s fishing reels are priced like diamond necklaces. Browsing through an outdoors magazine awhile back, I came across several that made me gasp like a beached carp.

