I didn’t realize Tiffany’s sold fishing tackle. I guess they keep it back by the worm bin.
At least I assume so, since some of today’s fishing reels are priced like diamond necklaces. Browsing through an outdoors magazine awhile back, I came across several that made me gasp like a beached carp.
One was a Silver X Series for $839. If you wanted to skimp, you could get a Shimano A for a mere $599.
My first fishing reel, purchased in the mid-1950s, was a tad cheaper. It was a Western Auto Revelation spin-cast model that sold for $4, tax included.
Like his first smooch, a boy never forgets his first fishing reel.
It means he has reached angling adolescence, graduating from little-kid cane poles to spinning tackle like Ted Trueblood used in Field & Stream.
Gone are the days of worms wiggling in JFG Coffee cans. He’s a spin-fisherman, casting Shysters, Lazy Ikes, Jitterbugs and Lucky 13s.
I’d had my eye on the green-and-chrome reel for some time as it beckoned from a shelf at the Western Auto. I finally managed to finance it with lawn-mowing money. It cost me four big lawns.
My mom sacrificed her Green Stamps for a fiberglass spinning rod.
The Revelation was a chunky, closed-faced reel that debuted in the 1940s. The reels were immensely popular, with millions sold over the years.
My reel had three things going for it: It was cheap, it was easy to cast, and it caught fish. Tons of fish. I hauled in bass by the bushel.
It was simple to operate: press the thumb-button, hold it down, and release it when you cast, sending your lure/bait sailing. A barefoot little squirt or his sun-bonneted grandma could quickly master it.
Another plus: it didn’t back-lash like bait-casting reels. Snarls and birds-nests went the way of Hula-Hoops and Whoopie Cushions.
I cleaned my reel constantly, as Mr. Trueblood advised. I drenched it with so much Three-in-One oil, a shimmering slick would form on the water.
I used the Revelation for years, reeling in a million miles of monofilament. Eventually a groove was worn in the little metal thingy that pops up and engages the line when the handle is turned after a cast. The rough notch frayed the line. Gears and other parts were also failing.
My faithful old reel wore out about the time it became obsolete. A new spinning reel hit the market – open-faced, the new fave of tackle-attuned anglers. Old closed-faced reels, like old fishermen, faded away.
Today my first reel sits on a shelf, battle-scarred and rust-spotted, ancient line still coiled inside, brittle and faded.
The tales it could tell -- like the morning my Shyster spinner hooked a runaway locomotive in Uncle Leslie’s farm pond. The fiber-glass rod bowed double, and line screeched off the little Revelation -- a thrashing 6-pound bass on one end and a delirious 10-year-old kid on the other … one of many reel adventures.