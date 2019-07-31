Bryce Suber hired at Furman --
Bryce Suber, a 2015 graduate of Lebanon High, has accepted a coaching position on the football staff at Furman University in Greenville, SC.
Furman, under the direction of head coach Clay Hendrix, is an NCAA Division I (FCS) program and a member of the Southern Conference.
A defensive back and team captain for former Blue Devil head coach Sam Harp, Suber spent the 2018 season as a graduate assistant at Austin Peay State University. He will be the defensive quality control coach for the Paladins and will work with the scout team.
Suber earned his undergraduate degree at East Tennessee State University where he played on special teams.
He is the son of former Cumberland University head coach Donnie (and Brandy) Suber. The elder Suber is presently the defensive coordinator at Tennessee Tech University.
Dalton hired at Campbellsville --
Mt. Juliet High graduate Logan Dalton (Class of 2010) has resigned his position as head baseball coach at Knoxville Powell after two solid seasons.
Dalton has accepted a graduate assistant position at Mid-South Conference member Campbellsville University, working under longtime Tiger head baseball coach Beauford Sanders.
Dalton, who played for Mark Purvis at Mt. Juliet, was the District 3-AAA Coach of the Year as his Powell squad went 15-0 in the district and finished 26-7 overall, winning the district tournament. His 2018 team at Powell finished 24-9 overall.
An outfielder, Dalton played college baseball at Volunteer State Community College and Tennessee Wesleyan.
He spent two years as an assistant coach at Vol State and two years at Roane State Community College before landing the Knox Powell position.