NEW ORLEANS, LA – After posting one of the best three-point shooting careers in NCAA history, 2016 Wilson Central graduate Kendall Spray won the Rocket Mortgage Three-Point Shooting Competition Thursday at Xavier University of Louisiana.
The event was part of the 33rd annual State Farm College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships which was televised live on ESPN.
A graduate transfer at Florida Gulf Coast, Spray had the top two rounds for both the men's and women's competition, narrowly fell, 21-19, in the grand championship to Jordan Bohanon of Iowa.
Spray scored 18 points in the first round, 25 in the semifinal, and 23 in the championship round to take the title.
Both the crowd and the ESPN announcers were mesmerized as Spray cleared rack after rack through each round.
Spray concluded her collegiate career with the nationally ranked FGCU women's basketball team and ranks fourth all-time in NCAA history with 466 made three-pointers in some 154 games between UT Martin, Clemson and the FGCU.
All told, she scored 2,016 points in five seasons to average 12.3 points per game. In that span, Spray connected on 466-of-1,169 field goal attempts for a .399 average.
In her lone year with FGCU the Mt. Juliet native was 103-of-226 (.456) from deep ranking second all-time in program history for triples in a single season. Her 45.6 percent shooting percentage from deep ranks third-best for a single season as well. Spray's 103 three pointers this season were the second most of her career as well. In 2017-18, she hit an Ohio Valley Conference record 125 as a sophomore with UT Martin.
Spray was one of eight players selected to the women's roster for the Rocket Mortgage Women's 3-point Championship.