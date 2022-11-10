Muzzleloader deer season is underway and gun season is at hand – Nov. 19 through Jan. 8 in Middle Tennessee – and the spread of deadly Chronic Wasting Disease is on the minds of hunters.
CWD has been found in deer in 15 West Tennessee counties, and several others are designated “high risk.”
One Midstate county, Wayne, also is in the “high risk” category and hunters are reminded that is under CWD restrictions.
The disease is highly contagious and always fatal to infected deer. The only way wildlife biologists know to combat it is to try to contain it to areas in which it exists.
Hunting can continue in CWD-positive counties – in fact, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency encourages hunters to take more deer in those areas to reduce the herds – but the harvesting is strictly regulated.
Certain parts of a deer carcass cannot be transported outside impacted counties, and a harvested deer that tests positive for CWD will be confiscated and incinerated – considered the safest way to dispose of a contaminated carcass. The hunter will be issued a replacement tag.
Detailed CWD regulations and procedures are available in the Tennessee Hunting Guide and at www.tnwildlife.org.
Since being first diagnosed several decades ago in a few Western locations, CWD is now present in 30 states, including Tennessee.
It first appeared in West Tennessee five years ago and has crept steadily closer to the Midstate.
To help control the spread of the disease TWRA has banned the use of deer feeders and mineral blocks in CWD counties, and discourages their use elsewhere. The disease is transmitted through bodily fluids, including saliva, and one infected deer using a feeder or mineral block can potentially infect every other deer that uses it.
Feeders also cause deer to congregate, adding to the transmission threat.
The TWRA has placed lockers at various locations around the state, including Cedars of Lebanon State Park, where hunters can drop off deer heads for testing during regular park hours.
Since it can take as long as 18 months for an infected deer to exhibit chronic CWD symptoms – severe emaciation, staggering and other disoriented behavior – it is possible for a hunter to process and eat an infected animal without knowing it.
Experts say CWD is restricted to covids – deer, elk and moose – and cannot be transmitted to humans, other wildlife or domestic animals. But the TWRA sends a mixed message about the risk by advising hunters to wear protective gloves when skinning and butchering their deer.
CWD will not only decimate the deer population in a given area, it will deter many hunters from harvesting and consuming a potentially diseased animal.
The TWRA terms CWD “the greatest challenge to deer management in the state’s history.”