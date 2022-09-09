GLADEVILLE - Wilson Central slipped to 0-4 on the season following Thursday's 35-10 loss to Springfield at Wildcat Stadium.
The Wildcats led 7-0 after one period on a 6-yard run by Tavin Hardin, but Springfield (4-0) responded with a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter.
WCHS kicker Esteban Hurtado knocked down a 29-yard field goal with 1:13 remaining in the half to trim the Yellow Jacket margin to 14-10, but Springfield countered with a 19-yard TD pass from Devon Crenshaw to Travyion Binford to give Springfield a 21-10 lead going into intermission.
The third period was all Springfield thanks to another Crenshaw touchdown pass and a 12-yard scoring sprint by Jaidon Hurst.
Wilson Central is scheduled to step back into Region 5, 5A play Friday, Sept. 16 with a trip to Nashville to take on Hunters Lane.
Springfield 35, Wilson Central 10
Springfield 0 21 14 0 – 35
Wilson Central 7 3 0 0 – 10
Scoring Summary
First quarter
W – Tavin Hardin 6-yard run (2:13). Esteban Hurtado kick.
Second quarter
S – Devon Crenshaw 42-yard run (11:49). Logan Leftrick kick.
S – Keontez Woodard 1-yard run (6:43). Leftrick kick.
W – Hurtado 39-yard field goal (1:13).
S – Crenshaw 19-yard pass to Travyion Binford (0:15). Leftrick kick.
Third quarter
S – Crenshaw 39-yard pass to Travyion Binford (9:00). Leftrick kick.
S – Jaidon Hurst 12-yard run (3:48). Leftrick kick.