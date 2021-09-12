St. Thomas (FL) 34, Cumberland 6

Phoenix head to open week 0-2 -
LEBANON - Perhaps there's has never been a better time for an open date.
Cumberland University, 0-2 after a 34-6 loss to St. Thomas (FL) Saturday in the 2021 home opener at Nokes-Lasater Field, has much work to do and will spend the extra week concentrating on self-improvement.
"I think we're trying to do too much offensively," said Phoenix head coach Tim Mathis.
"We as coaches have got to figure out if we're asking our guys to do things they can't do. That's on us and I'm going to take the responsibility for that.
"This week will be a heart check for us. It's going to come down to who wants to do it and who doesn't.
"We've got to get better on both sides of the football for sure, but the offense has to get going in order to help keep the defense off the field."
St. Thomas (3-0) finished with 387 total yards on 75 offensive snaps and 24 first down.
The Phoenix could muster only 16 first downs while gaining 300 yards on 66 plays, with most of those yards coming after intermission.
Cumberland turned the ball over three times, two fumbles and an interception, all of which led directly to St. Thomas points.
The Phoenix offense sputtered in the early going, but trailed just 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.
St. Thomas (3-0) dominated the second period piling up 24 points and taking a 27-0 lead into intermission.
The Bobcats opened up the second half with am 11-play, 93-yard touchdown drive to put the game on ice at 34-0.
Cumberland converted just 2-of-13 tries out on third down.
CU's only points came early in the fourth quarter when QB Dylan Carpenter connected with wide-out BJ Nelson for a 34-yard touchdown pass.
With his team down 34-6, Nelson's celebratory end zone dance drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty, that was enforced on the ensuing kickoff.
As a team, CU was flagged seven times for 63 yards.
St. Thomas quarterback Tyler Thomas riddled Cumberland with a variety of short passes, going 21-of-32 for 217 yards and two touchdowns.
Bobcat tailback Rontavious Farmer ran wild, rushing for 112 yards on 16 carries and a pair of scores.
Carpenter completed 19-of-31 for 174 with a TD and an interception for the Phoenix.
Cumberland slotback Kaleb Witherspoon ran four times for 43 yards, Nick Burge had 40 yards on five tries and Treylon Sheppard ran eight times for 30.
Linebacker Champ Leddon paced the Phoenix defensive effort with 15 tackles, three for loss. Travis Woodall and Jace Capps each had six stops and Capps added a sack..
Cumberland will be back in action Saturday, Sept., 25 as Florida Memorial University comes to town for a 1:30 p.m. contest at Nokes-Lasater Field.
Florida Memorial dropped to 0-3 following a 56-12 home loss to the University of the Cumberlands Saturday.
St. Thomas (FL) 34, Cumberland 6
St. Thomas 3 24 7 0 -- 34
Cumberland 0 0 0 6 -- 6
STU - Alejandro Prado 35 field goal. 09:05 first quarter. 11 plays, 57 yards.
STU - Prado 32 field goal. 09:05 second quarter. 7 plays, 24 yards.
STU - Rontavious Farmer 8 run. Prado kick. 9:37 second quarter. 6 plays, 40 yards.
STU - Farmer 54 run. Prado kick. 4:39 second quarter. 2 plays, 70 yards.
STU - Colton Weismore 20 pass from Tyler Thomas. Prado kick. 0:25 second quarter. 9 plays, 49 yards.
STU - Joshua Beneby 22 pass from Thomas. Prado kick. 10:36 third quarter. 11 plays, 93 yards.
CU - Bernard Nelson 32 pass from Dylan Carpenter. Austin Nunley kick failed. 11:15 fourth quarter. 4 plays, 45 yards.