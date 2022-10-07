Tennessee has a new addition to its parks system, Savage Gulf State Park, the state’s 57th.
The 19,000-acre park is located in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. The rugged mountainous area is noted for its waterfalls, unique rock formations and spectacular vistas.
Improvements and additions will include an RV campground, additional hiking trails and a visitors center.
Officials say the new and improved park will create more recreational opportunities for the area, and along with economic benefits through increased tourism.
Tennessee recently received national recognition for its parks system and related conservation initiatives.
Big gun show set -- RK Shows will hold a gun show this weekend, Oct. 8-9, at Wilson County's Farm Bureau Expo Center, featuring a wide variety of firearms, hunting supplies and outdoor dear.
Licensed vendors will be on hand to assist buyers and answer questions.
Saturday’s show hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
For more information or to order tickets on-line visit www.rkshows.com. Tickets will also be sold at the door.
Turkey sightings -- The TWRA asks the public to report sightings of young turkeys to assist its ongoing survey of the population. Turkeys hatched in the spring are now half-grown now, and easy to distinguish from adult birds.
Details and a link to the reporting sight are posted on tnwildlife.org.
Magazine -- The Tennessee Conservationist magazine celebrates its 85th anniversary this year by offering a special subscription discount: six annual issues for $20.
The magazine is noted for its spectacular photography and coverage of the state’s wildlife, nature and outdoors activities.