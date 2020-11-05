LHS senior tops 193 other runners --
HENDERSONVILLE -- Lebanon High senior Aiden Britt has won the Division I "Large" TSSAA state cross country championship.
Running the 5K course at Sanders Ferry Park Thursday morning, Britt posted a time of 15:29.69 -- topping runner-up Kevin Vanderkolk of Brentwood High by some seven seconds.
All told, there were 194 entrants in the Division I "Large" race.
Britt bettered his most recent effort on the Sanders Ferry Park course of 15:40 -- the time he ran to win the regional 5K back on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Green Hill senior Aaron Isbell ran in 13th place with a time of 16:18.91 while GHHS ninth grader Spencer Hyde posted a time of 17:04.32 for 46th place.
TOP 100 GIRLS -- Wilson Central teammates Diana Denemark (69th) and Makenna Merkley (70th) logged Top 100 finishes in the girls race. Denemark ran the 5K in 20:40.99 while Merkley clocked a 20:41.39.
Mt. Juliet High junior Kasey Quezada finished in 78th with a time of 20:55.91.