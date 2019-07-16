LYB 12U stars head to World Series --
FAIRVIEW -- The Lebanon Youth Baseball's 12U all-stars defeated Savannah 10-3 Tuesday, July 16 to win the Dixie Ozone State Tournament.
With the win, Lebanon completed a 6-0 run through the 16-team tournament and earned a berth in the Dixie Ozone World Series Aug. 2-8 in Ruston, LA.
Lebanon 10, Savannah 3
FAIRVIEW -- A five-run fifth inning helped carry Lebanon to a 10-3 victory over Savannah Tuesday in the finals of the Dixie Ozone (12U) State Tournament.
Jordan Jewell picked up the pitching decision, allowing four hits and three runs over five and two-thirds innings, striking out 11 with no walks.
Jewell helped his own cause with a pair of hits while Tyler Kingdon also added two hits.
Lebanon stole seven bases with Aidric Shade accounting for two steals.
Lebanon 2, Decatur Co. 0
FAIRVIEW -- On a night when the bats went silent, Lebanon's pitching depth stepped up in a big way in Monday's 2-0 win over Decatur County.
Tyler Kingdon, Carson Fox and aidric shade combined to shut out Decatur County.
Lebanon scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Aidric Shade had Lebanon's only hit and drove in a run.
Lebanon 12, Springfield 1
FAIRVIEW -- Aidric Shade drove in five runs with a triple, double and a single Sunday as Lebanon ripped Springfield 12-1 in the Dixie Ozone State Tournament.
Lebanon pushed across seven runs in the second inning to put the game on ice as Zeb Major, Blake Meyer and Shade slugged doubles.
Major picked up the pitching decision with three innings of no-hit ball, striking out three.
Lebanon 4, Savannah 3
FAIRVIEW -- Lebanon's 12U all-stars moved to 3-0 in the Ozone State Tournament following Saturday's 4-3 victory over traditional Dixie Youth power Savannah.
Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Jordan Jewell belted a two-run homer to give his club the lead for good.
Aidric Shade went 2-for-2 to pace the Lebanon offensive attack.
Lebanon 17, Decatur Co. 2
FAIRVIEW -- Lebanon pounded out 15 hits and stole an incredible 18 bases on the way to a 17-2 victory over Decatur County in Friday's second round of the Ozone State Tournament.
Ethan Schweer, Tyler Kingdon, Zeb Major, Ayden Moore, Cooper Hays and Aidric Shade all drove in runs during the decisive 10-run fifth inning.
Carson Fox went three inning on the mound for Lebanon, working three innings, allowing seven hits and two runs while striking out three.
Jordan Jewell had two hits and accounted for six of Lebanon's stolen bases.
Lebanon 21, Chester Co. 0
FAIRVIEW -- Carson Fox went 4-for-4 and Lebanon's 12U all-stars scored 10 runs in the third inning in Thursday's 21-0 victory over Chester County in the opening round of the Dixie Ozone State Tournament.
Fox drilled singles in the first and second, then added two more singles as Lebanon batted around in the third -- scoring 10 runs.
Ayden Moore got the start for Lebanon, allowed two hits and no walks over two scoreless innings, striking out four.
The local team ripped Chester County pitching for 16 hits, including multiple hits from Fox, Jordan Jewell and Ethan Schweer.
Cooper Hays accounted for three of Lebanon's 11 stolen bases.