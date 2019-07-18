Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS EXPECTED FOR PARTS OF THE AREA TOMORROW AFTERNOON... THE COMBINATION OF HEAT AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL PUSH HEAT INDICIES ABOVE 105 TOMORROW AFTERNOON FOR AREAS WEST OF THE CUMBERLAND PLATEAU. ...HEAT ADVISORY FOR TODAY HAS BEEN CANCELLED... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NASHVILLE HAS ISSUED A HEAT ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY. THE HEAT ADVISORY FOR TODAY HAS BEEN CANCELLED. * HEAT INDEX READINGS...AROUND 105 TO 108 DEGREES. * TIMING...THIS AFTERNOON. * LOCATION...MAINLY AREAS WEST OF THE CUMBERLAND PLATEAU. * IMPACTS...THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY WILL RESULT IN AN INCREASED RISK FOR HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES. PLEASE TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS AND PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS, IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1. &&