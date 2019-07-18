MJ Grizzlies

Front, from left: Manager Tony Sanders, Callen Miller, Robert Shinault, Aarik Bay, Landon Parman, Trey Devore, Triston Scott and coach Juan Baez. Standing: Josh Sanders, Michael Waidler, Cooper Pulliam, Will Vokes, coach Scott Cooper, James Neville, Coen Baldwin, Alex Baez and coach Shane Ray.

 Submitted

Sweep Lewisburg in Babe Ruth finals -

LEBANON -- The Mt. Juliet Grizzlies swept a pair of weekend games at Charles Eskew Field to claim the Babe Ruth 13U state championship.

Mt. Juliet topped Lawrenceburg 11-4 in Friday's opener as Alex Baez went five innings for the decision. Aarik Bay and Robert Shinault had two hits apiece.

Saturday's title game found Mt. Juliet winning 18-6 over Lawrenceburg as Coen Baldwin scattered four hits over five innings.

The Grizzlies have earned a berth in the Babe Ruth Southeast Regionals in Williamsburg, VA beginning July 23.

Tags

Recommended for you