Sweep Lewisburg in Babe Ruth finals -
LEBANON -- The Mt. Juliet Grizzlies swept a pair of weekend games at Charles Eskew Field to claim the Babe Ruth 13U state championship.
Mt. Juliet topped Lawrenceburg 11-4 in Friday's opener as Alex Baez went five innings for the decision. Aarik Bay and Robert Shinault had two hits apiece.
Saturday's title game found Mt. Juliet winning 18-6 over Lawrenceburg as Coen Baldwin scattered four hits over five innings.
The Grizzlies have earned a berth in the Babe Ruth Southeast Regionals in Williamsburg, VA beginning July 23.