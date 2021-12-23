Governor Bill Lee and legendary fisherman Bill Dance have announced a $15 million initiative to enhance fishing in 18 state lakes – including Old Hickory -- and provide an economic boost to the areas.
Enhancements include increased fish stocking and habitat improvement, and building more fishing piers and boat docks.
Along with Old Hickory, other Middle Tennessee lakes designated “Bill Dance Signature Lakes” are Dale Hollow Lake, Fall Creek Falls Lake, Tims Ford Lake and Lake Acorn and Woodhaven lakes in Montgomery Bell State Park.
Reelfoot Lake in West Tennessee is also among those selected, as the popular resort area rebounds from the devastation of the Dec. 10 tornado.
The project is a partnership between the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Tennessee State Parks, and the Department of Tourist Development.
Tennessee has a half-million acres of lakes, and 1.7 fishermen. Sport fishing has a $1.7 billion state-wide economic impact and creates 7,480 jobs.
The 18 Signature lakes were selected by Dance and the TWRA based on their ability to provide enhanced fishing opportunities for skilled anglers as well as new-comers, and to aid economically distressed areas.
The enhancements will begin early next year and are scheduled for completion in the fall of 2014.
“Bill Dance is a tremendous advocate for our Tennessee rural communities, and we are thrilled to partner with him,” Lee said in announcing the program.
“The Bill Dance Signature Lakes highlight the importance of lakeside tourism,” Lee said. “We believe this project is especially important as communities recover from the recent storm.”
“I’m humbled and excited to be involved in such a project that will benefit so many people, along with our natural resources, in my home state,” said Dance, who grew up fishing around Lynchburg and resides in the Memphis suburb of Germantown. His TV fishing shows, public service contributions and engaging personality have made him the state’s favorite fisherman.
“The project will definitely have a ripple effect for a long time, giving not only weekend fishermen but also tournament anglers a wonderful fishery,” Dance said. “Thanks to the great state of Tennessee and my friends at the TWRA.”