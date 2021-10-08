The Department of Environment and Conservation has announced an economic initiative program to capitalize on the popularity of Tennessee’s 56 state parks and 84 natural areas.
The program will promote tourism and park usage, particularly in economically-distressed areas. Details will be announced for specific parks as the program progresses.
Outdoor recreation in Tennessee generates about $9 billion in revenue and provides over 106,000 jobs.
Land secured: The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, in partnership with the Conservation Fund and Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Forestry, has secured 14,700 acres atop the Cumberland Plateau for public use, nature preservation and economic benefits such as sustainable logging.
The land is located in Fentress and Overton counties, and one of the goals is to enhance their current economies while preserving the land for future use.
License-issue change: Starting next year, there will be a change in the period in which hunting and fishing license are issued. Instead of renewing licenses at the end of February as has been done in the past, they will be issued for 365-day periods.
The new rule goes into effect March 1.
Details about license requirements and options are available in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide, available at most outdoor outlets.
Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969 must pass a TWRA-certified Hunter Education class in order to get a hunting license. The classes are available on-line. Details are available at www.tnwildlife.org.
Dove fields sought: The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is seeking fields to lease for public dove hunting.
The Agency will pay $75 per acre and more, depending on what is planted in the field. For information call (615) 781-6622.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.