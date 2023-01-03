Wilson Co. athletes, teams flourished -
Maybe we're living in the "golden" era of sports in Wilson County.
Looking back on the local sports scene in 2022, there was plenty of gold added to trophy cases and a multitude of championship rings put on order.
Three teams, managed to earn TSSAA championships while six individuals won either NAIA national titles or TSSAA crowns.
Anyway you look at it, that's a lot of winning.
Team-wise, the Friendship Christian Lady Commanders went 17-0 on the way to capturing their second consecutive Division II bowling championship with a 20-3 victory over Boyd-Buchanan back on Jan. 21.
The title was the fourth in five seasons for Friendship.
In late May, Watertown High's baseball team rolled through the Class 2A state tournament and defeated Pigeon Forge 10-3 at Spring Fling in Murfreesboro.
The 29-9 Purple Tigers allowed only four earned runs in the state tournament and won two games by shutout while recording the first team title in the 100-plus year history of the school.
Then on Dec. 1 at Chattanooga's Finley Stadium, Friendship Christian School completed a 13-0 season with a 34-27 win over Nashville Christian School in the Division II-A BlueCross Bowl.
The title marked the fourth in program history for the Commanders.
Individual NAIA championships were claimed by four Cumberland University student-athletes.
Wrestler Cole Smith went 29-0 to win the 165-pound national title; Jaylen Taylor won the NECC Madden Nationals in Esports while track & field standouts Sibanda Dumoluhle won the NAIA Outdoor Triple Jump and sprinter Praise Idamadudu won the women's 400 Meter Dash.
Mt. Juliet senior wrestler Anthony Pyron wrapped up a perfect 39-0 season by winning the TSSAA Class 2A championship at 170-pounds.
Two Green Hill juniors swept top honors in the Pole Vault at the TSSAA Spring Fling track & field championships.
Event favorite Kyler Nichols won the boys competition at 15 feet even. Carolina Bannach, a former gymnast, claimed the girls title at 11 feet even.
