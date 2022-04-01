Tennessee’s 56 state parks last year attracted 38.5 million visits and had a $2.1 billion economic impact, according to the Department of Environment and Conservation.
That’s an increase from 2020 when the parks had 34.7 million visits and a $1.84 billion impact.
Tennessee is one of only seven state park systems that offer free admission. There is no charge for using hiking trails, picnic areas, restroom facilities, tennis courts and playgrounds. Revenue is produced through lodging, dining, shopping, RV campsites pavilion rentals and, where available, swimming, golfing, fishing and boating.
Turkey opener: The statewide turkey season opens April 2, and first-time hunters are reminded about Hunter Education requirements.
Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969, has to pass a TWRA-certified Hunter Education class in order to get a license.
The classes can be taken on-line. Registration and other details are available at www.GoOutdoorstennessee.com and in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.
If someone fails to complete the course in time for hunting season, an exemption can be granted, with restrictions, including being accompanied by a licensed hunter.
New license: Hunting/fishing licenses expired Feb. 28.
Information on license requirements and options is listed in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping guide and on www.tnwildlife.org.
Clay target competition underway: Wilson County's new clay target team held its first competition last week at the Cedar City Gun Club with some impressive scores.
Zane Alexander broke 94 of 100 targets, Caleb Lovelace posted a 90 and Hayden Wagner 85.
Twenty-six area athletes are on the team christened SMASH (Stance, Mount, Aim, Shoot, Hit). It is open to boys and girls in grades 5th through high school. Youngsters who attend school in a county in which there is no comparable program are eligible for the Wilson County team.