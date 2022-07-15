A giant spoonbill paddlefish was recently caught in Cherokee Lake in East Tennessee that weighed 120 pounds, breaking the state record by 16 pounds.
The former record paddlefish was also caught in Cherokee Lake.
The fish gets its name from its long, paddle-shaped snout.
There is no monetary award for catching a state-record fish, but angler Chad Collins will get his name in the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Fishing Guide, along with the size of his paddlefish and the date and location where it was caught.
Two more die in boating accidents: The TWRA reported its 16th and 17th boating-related fatalities of the year when a 10-year-old girl died in a tubing accident on the Tennessee River in Decatur County and a Hamilton County man drowned in Chickamauga Lake.
Another serious accident occurred on Ft. Loudon Lake.
Nine Boating Under the Influence (BUI) arrests were made over the July 4 holiday weekend, as legislation is being pushed to strengthen BUI penalties. BUI is one of the leading causes of boating accidents.
In addition to limiting alcohol consumption, the TWRA issues other safety reminders:
It is advisable – and mandatory for youngsters -- to wear a life jacket any time the boat is moving. Many drownings could be prevented if the victim had been wearing a life jacket.
Be aware of boating regulations, look out for other boaters on the congested waters, and observe No Wake Zones.
Of the 17 boating-related fatalities, 12 were drownings and five the result of trauma.
The TWRA does not record swimming accidents unrelated to boating and other non-boating water incidents.