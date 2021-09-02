They are our state’s hidden jewels – relatively small natural areas, unpublicized and off the beaten path.
Visitors generally stumble on them by accident, and when they do, they discover a treasure trove of outdoor delights.
I discovered one awhile back -- the Bowie Nature Park in Fairview.
I had driven past it numerous times over the years while traveling Highway 100, noticing the sign but not taking time to stop. Finally I did, and ended up spending hours hiking the park’s miles of trails that wind around three scenic lakes brimming with ducks and geese.
Bowie Park is named after the family who settled in the area in the mid-1800s. Descendants bequeathed the 700-plus acre park to the town of Fairview, which maintains it. It is free to the public, except for horseback riding and mountain bike riding, for which there is a $2 fee.
Bowie Nature Park is one of 85 listed under www.tn.gov/environment/program-areas.
Each is different, which makes each one special. None of the scenery is the same. Each lake, pond, waterfall, rock formation and hiking trail is unique. First-time visitors never know what’s around the next bend or over the next rise.
My favorite natural area is Radnor Lake, located off Granny White Pike in Nashville, a couple of miles from my home. I’ve hiked there for years and accumulated a collection of wildlife photos, from deer and turkeys to snakes, ducks, owls and otters.
What makes Radnor unique is that is it located less than 20 minutes from bustling downtown Nashville, yet is as pristine and teeming with wildlife as an enclave in the Smokies.
With 1,368 miles of trails, Radnor can handle its stream of visitors without being overly congested, except for peak periods in the spring and fall. One of the numerous trails winds around the park’s 85-acre lake where ducks splash and otters play.
Another popular natural area is Beaman Park in Cheatham County. Like Radnor and Bowie, it has an interpretive center featuring artifacts and exhibits, but its walking trails are a bit more challenging over the hilly terrain. Bells Bend Outdoor Center is nearby.
A new addition is the Wade Bourne Nature Center. It opened last year in Clarksville, the hometown of the late outdoor writer and conservationist after whom the center is named.
Each natural area and nature center has individual policies. For example, no fishing is permitted in Radnor Lake, but is allowed in the Bowie Park lakes. Neither allows swimming.
Dogs are allowed in parts of Radnor but not in others. Most natural areas allow dogs if kept on leashes. Cleanups for the pooches are expected.
The natural areas aren’t intended to compete with state parks, which are larger and offer more amenities like camping, boating, cabins and fishing. But they are close, convenient and uncongested. They are overlooked little jewels.