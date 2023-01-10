2018 graduate of Mt. Juliet High -
LEBANON - Cumberland University post player Isaac Stephens needed just seven points going into last Saturday's Mid-South Conference game at the University of Pikeville to eclipse the coveted 1,000 career point threshold.
In the second half, Stephens got the bucket to push him over 1,000 to become just the seventh CU player since 2000 to pass the mark.
His first career basket came in the season opener his freshman season back on October 26, 2018, against Tennessee Wesleyan.
Since then, the 2018 graduate of Mt. Juliet High has been at the forefront of turning the program around and helping the Phoenix make its first trip to the NAIA National Tournament in 12 years.
Stephens has made 97 career starts only appearing in two games in which he did not start.
He has racked up over 600 career rebounds and is also nearing the top of the All-Time list as Lamar Brinkley stands at No. 1 with 694 career boards.
Stephens is also in the Top 5 in career steals trailing his teammate TJ Stargell by less than 30.
Over the course of his career, Stephens has averaged 10.3 points per game and 6.1 rebounds per game.
He has been an All-Mid-South Conference First Team selection in 2022 and All-MSC Honorable Mention in 2021.
Stephens has been selected to the Mid-South Conference Champions of Character team two times.
(men) UPike 66, Cumberland 65
PIKEVILLE, KY - Teddy Parham's free throw with 0:02 seconds remaining in regulation pushed Pikeville to a 66-65 win over Mid-South Conference rival Cumberland Saturday, Jan. 7 at Appalachian Wireless Arena.
The road loss marked the second in a row for the Phoenix, who slid to 8-8 / 5-6 MSC headed into a Thursday, Jan. 12 home game against No. 2-ranked Thomas More University at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Cumberland trailed 40-27 at intermission and by as many as 17 points in the second half.
The Phoenix shot 49 percent from the field (25-of-51) compared to Pikeville’s 39.6 percent (21-of-53).
The Bears out-rebounded Cumberland 31-22 but CU picked up two more steals than UPike -- which proved crucial in allowing the Phoenix to bounce back late in the game.
Coach Jeremy Lewis' team scored 28 points off the bench and 28 points in the paint.
Jordan Stephens had a huge second half for Cumberland, ending with 14 points and going 4-6 from behind the arc.
Mt. Juliet's Isaac Stephens - who scored his 1,000th career point - posted nine points and a team-high of eight boards.
Jaylen Negron recorded nine points off the bench and played a key role in the second half comeback.
The Bears were led by Parham with 19 points, followed by Devin Collins with 13 and Jacob Brown with 10 points.
(women) UPike 90, Cumberland 64
PIKEVILLE, KY - Nursing a 42-34 lead at halftime, Pikeville broke the game open with a 27-10 third quarter run on the way to a 9-64 win over MSC rival Cumberland Saturday at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Cumberland (9-7 / 5-6 MSC) saw three players finish in double figures led by Britany Miller with 16 points.
Keara Sexton scored 12 points Tierra Davis scored 10 off the bench.
UPike (12-4 / 7-3) got a double-double from Morgan Stampler (12 points and 13 rebounds).