Some 34 years after its inception, Murphy Fair's Tennessee High School Football magazine is no more.
A Cannon County resident, Fair had become synonymous with prep football in the Volunteer State, having published his preview magazine for well over three decades.
The magazine was considered required reading for media and coaches alike.
After spending upwards of 12 hours a day typing and editing for months at a time, Fair came to the conclusion the 2021 publication would be his last.
Stepping into the void is Donovan Stewart.
A resident of Rutherford County and an employee of Main Street Media of Tennessee, Stewart's Tennessee High School Football Preview is now available for purchase.
The 2022 edition, complete with previews of all TSSAA 11-man football teams in the state, schedules, details of 100 head coaching changes, coaching records for every head coach in the state and more.
As Media Director for the Tennessee Football Coaches Association, Stewart has a direct pipeline to the state's 338 head coaches.
"I’m excited about this new venture," Stewart said. "I want to thank my wife Kristi, my kids Kyla, Konner and Kohl as well as my parents Shelia and Don and mother-in-law Pam for their encouragement and love during this time.
"I also want to thank my partners in this venture, Steve Underwood and Glenn Garner from Leading Edge Fundraising and Malia Beane from Rapit Printing for keeping me somewhat sane and grounded during production."
The 2022 book will not be available at retail outlets, but is instead offered direct-to-consumer with delivery by mail.
"Football fans can go online and purchase the book, and have it delivered in the mail," Stewart said. "This will allow us to print as many as we need without a lot of inventory storage."
The book is over 400 pages and is available for $32, which includes shipping and handling.
"We're hoping the turnaround is right around a week," Stewart said.