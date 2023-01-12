Can’t afford a trip to Montana, or lack the expertise to match the hatch and roll-cast a No. 4 Hare’s Ear into an eddy on a pristine mountain stream?
No problem. Just grab a fishing pole, a can of corn, and head down the road.
Can’t afford a trip to Montana, or lack the expertise to match the hatch and roll-cast a No. 4 Hare’s Ear into an eddy on a pristine mountain stream?
No problem. Just grab a fishing pole, a can of corn, and head down the road.
Trout fishing is available to most Tennesseans within an hour’s drive, thanks to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s winter stocking program.
Every year, when the water is cool enough for the trout to survive, some 100,000 rainbows are released at various locations around the state.
They are put in to be taken out.
Most of the fish won’t survive far into the spring when the water warms, so the TWRA invites anglers to take home a limit (7) for the frying pan.
The hatchery-raised trout average about 10 inches. An angler is allowed to keep fishing after stringing a limit, but is discouraged from “culling” – replacing a smaller trout on the stringer with a bigger one, because the released fish probably won’t survive.
Except for kids 12 and under, a trout license is required to fish for trout, even if none are kept. A Sportsman’s License or Lifetime License fills the requirement, as does a Junior License for kids 13-15. Licenses are available at most outdoors outlets and on-line at tnwildlife.org
The tentative stocking schedule, along with detailed regulations, is listed in the Tennessee Fishing Guide.
Critics of the trout-stocking program argue that the Agency’s funds could be better spent stocking species that live and thrive year-round in their native waters. They also note that a 10-inch trout is barely big enough to eat, requiring a limit to make a meal. They say the trout should be kept in the hatcheries longer, allowing them to grow bigger.
But the program has proven popular with thousands of fishermen who turn out every winter for perhaps their only opportunity catch trout.
Included in that number are flocks of excited youngsters, like the ones who fished Lebanon’s Sinking Creek after a recent stocking. Another is scheduled for February 8.
The stocked trout are relatively easy to catch, and will bite almost as soon as they are released into the water from a TWRA hatchery truck.
No elaborate tackle is required – a simple spinning rod and reel suffice.
Best baits are canned whole-kernel yellow corn, salmon eggs and commercial trout nibblets. The trout also hit small crankbaits, spinners and flies.
Although the stocked trout are not as challenging as wild fish, they are fun to catch and fight hard for their size.
And the best part is, you don’t have to take out a second mortgage and travel to Montana to catch them.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.