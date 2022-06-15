WOODY’S WOODS & WATERS -
I think it’s time carp got a break.
Sure, they’re ugly and slimy, smell bad and taste awful. (I once fed a carp to our cat, and it left a dead mouse on the porch as pay-back.)
Carp will never wear a sash and tierra and win beauty contests. They are walleyed and pucker-lipped and thrive in water that would gag a guppy. It doesn’t help their reputation to be classified “trash fish.”
Even the word “carp” has a negative connotation; to carp means to constantly gripe about something, like fly fishermen tend to do.
Unlike pretty-boy trout, there is no Carp Unlimited. And when was the last time a carp graced the cover of Field & Stream?
But I figure carp are like the rest of us – doing the best they can with what they’ve got to work with.
My mom always said if you can’t say something nice don’t say anything at all. So, in that spirit, let me offer a few carp compliments.
They grow big and fight hard. The Tennessee state record common carp weighed 52 pounds, 14 ounces. One of its bighead carp cousins tipped the scales at 95 pounds.
That’ll put a bend in your Hello Kitty fishing pole.
Carp don’t ballet-dance across the surface like rainbow trout. They hug the bottom, down in the mud among the old tires, rusty tin cans and mob victims.
But when nothing else is biting, carp beat, well, nothing. They look good at closing time.
Fishing buddy Bob Sherborne and I once found a school of carp in a shallow Stones River pool and fished for them with vanilla-flavored doughballs. We figured if the carp didn’t bite, we could eat the bait.
They bit. We caught carp till our arms ached. Some of the bigger ones towed the boat around.
I once tried cooking a carp. First, I removed the mud vein. (If a fish has a “mud vein” that’s a culinary tipoff.) I sauteed it in various spices, wrapped it in tinfoil and baked it in the oven. I took one bite, ate the tinfoil, and gave the carp to the cat.
Maybe I didn’t have the right recipe. I’ve heard fried carp-cakes taste similar to salmon cakes, and canned carp are displayed in the Tennessee River Folklife Museum near Camden. Back then, river folks ate what they caught, carp included.
Carp are a favorite target of bow-fishermen as they cruise the shallows. But there’s no catch-and-release in bow-fishing, and I dislike killing game or fish I don’t eat.
Since I don’t want to bow-fish badly enough to eat a carp, my bow-fishing buddies can have my share. (Some bow fishermen use their trash fish for fertilizer.)
Common carp are harmless, not to be confused with invasive Asian carp that are making a nuisance of themselves.
Carp may be unsightly, ungainly and unappetizing, but when hooked, the big lugs give you a spirited tussle.
I’m not going to carp about them.