4 local games have been moved so far -
As Hurricane Laura inches closer to landfall, many Tennessee schools are making schedule adjustments to play this week's game on Thursday to avoid the severe weekend weather expected in the wake of the storm.
About half of the 124 Week 2 games expected to take place across the state have already been rescheduled to Thursday night -- including four of five games involving Wilson County programs.
Schools are continuing to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and mandates and TSSAA believes that every adult and every participant must do their part and follow the guidelines set forth by the association and conduct themselves safely and thoughtfully so that the schools can provide as many opportunities as possible for the student-athletes this fall.
School administrators and coaches are aware of the guidelines and requirements, but the general public can educate themselves on what is being asked of everyone attending and participating in high school games this season by visiting the Return to Play page at www.TSSAA.org.
Spectators should be prepared to wear masks and have their temperatures checked at the entry gates. Those that are or have recently experienced COVID-19 symptoms will be asked to not enter the stadium. Because stadium seating capacities will be limited to allow for physical distancing, check your school's website or social media accounts for information on ticket availability.
It is the host school's discretion to honor passes, or offer any public ticket sales at all, because of capacity restrictions.
Here's the Wilson County schedule for Week 2 as of Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Nolensville at Watertown
Wilson Central at BGA
Green Hill at LaVergne
Friendship Christian at MT Christian (7:30 pm)
Friday, Aug. 28
Lookout Valley (Chattanooga) at Mt. Juliet Christian