Neyland Dowdy, 7, with a Wilson County buck he bagged while hunting with his dad Brandon, host of Southern Woods & Waters.
The recently completed deer season was a bountiful one for Tennessee hunters, who harvested approximately 162,000 animals.
The tally by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency was 161,898, with some CWD counties still reporting extended-season kills.
That’s almost 30,000 more than the previous season (132,268).
Tennessee’s largest harvest came in 2005-06, with 182,782 deer taken.
Giles County was No. 1 in the state with 4,291 deer checked in.
Lawrence County was second (3,937), Montgomery County third (3,864) and Sumner County fourth (3,570).
Wilson came in 11th with 2,955 deer tagged.
Montgomery County recorded the most big bucks (11 or more points) with 121. Sumner was second (105) and Wilson 9th (65). Wilson was 8th for bucks with 7-8 points, with 766 checked in.
Golden Gobbler Award: The Cannon County chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation -- the Shotgun County Longbeards – recently received the Golden Gobbler Award for being a top start-up chapter.
The chapter was formed last year, and its inaugural auction generated funds for youth-hunting promotions and hunting-land acquisition.
Based in Woodbury, the chapter is open to anyone in Middle Tennessee. For information call chapter president Marty Tucker at (615) 512-3973.
Local fishing team qualifies: One of six teams representing the Mt. Juliet Fishing program recently qualified for the upcoming national tournament for high school anglers.
Easton Drennon and Zeb Major finished 8th in a competition in Leesburg, FL to make the cut for nationals.
Any junior high or high school student in the Wilson County area is eligible for the team.
For information contact coach Gary Redic (615) 714-5862 or visit the Mt. Juliet Fishing Team Facebook page.
Small game seasons winding down: Rabbit and quail seasons run through Feb. 28, and squirrel season for the first time has been extended to March 15. Spring squirrel season is May 13-June 11.
Trapping classes: The TWRA will hold free trapping classes Feb. 24-26 at the Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County. To register visit gooutdoorstennessee.com.
License changes: Holders of annual hunting and fishing licenses are reminded that licenses no longer expire at the end of February, as in the past, but expire on the date they were issued in 2022.
The Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission last year approved the new 365-day license format.
A wide range of license options are listed in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide, along with regulations and requirements.
Licenses can be purchased or renewed at most outdoors outlets or on-line at the TWRA website tnwildlife.org.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.
