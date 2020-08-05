18U Diamond Dawgs

18U Lebanon-based Diamond Dawgs

Diamond Dawgs 18U --

The 18U Diamond Dawgs baseball team closed the summer tournament season with a perfect 11-0 mark, picking up tournament championships at AT&T Stadium in Chattanooga and the PCB World Series in Florida.

Coached by Shane Finch, the 16-man roster consisted of 10 players from Wilson County.

Local players included: Chase Birdwell, Kohl Finch, Jake Ferguson and Tyler Wiggins -- all from Lebanon High.

Jackson Eskew and Daniel Lucas, both from Friendship Christian School.

Trent Wimmer and Nick Baker, both from Wilson Central; Parker Van Avery from Mt. Juliet and Reed Tyler from Father Ryan.

Out-of-county players included: Kobe Pridemore from Trousdale County; Layne Dale and Jace Spivey from Cookeville; Harley Hinshaw from Coffee County; Devin Corner from Pickett County; Heath Kurkendall and Eli Kurkendall -- both from Warren County

