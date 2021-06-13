GLADEVILLE – Winners of each of the three races in next weekend’s NASCAR tripleheader at Nashville Superspeedway will receive one of the most unique trophies in the sport: a Sam Bass-designed Gibson guitar.
Bass, a renowned racing artist who died in 2019, did the Music City-themed artwork on the guitars, which were presented to the Superspeedway’s winners during the track’s previous 10-year operation.
Bass’ wife Denise, in consultation with the Superspeedway, will create a variety of tributes honoring the popular artist’s contributions to the track and the sport.
The re-opening of the Superspeedway after a decade shutdown now includes the return of the iconic trophy guitars.
One will be presented to the winners of Friday’s Rackley Roofing 200 truck race, Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity race and Sunday’s Ally 400 Cup Series race.
“I have had the privilege to work directly with Sam on his guitar creations for NASCAR,” says Heather Freeland, Entertainment Relations North America (Nashville) for Gibson. “He was a true artist who captured the spirit of racing through his talent and was able to transform a guitar into a symbol of sportsmanship. Gibson is honored to continue this partnership while honoring Sam’s legacy.”
“It’s important to maintain the tradition of a Music City-made Gibson guitar for our race winners,” track president Erik Moses says. “While everyone misses Sam and we could never recreate what he offered to our track champions, we are thrilled to rekindle our partnership with Gibson and to award their timeless guitars to our race winners.”
“Cars and guitars go together, and when you add Music City and the Nashville Superspeedway, that creates an awesome experience for the fans,” says Gibson president and CEO James Curleigh. “We are excited about this partnership and can’t wait for the winners to raise the Gibson guitar on the podium.”
Sunday’s Ally 400 is sold out, but tickets remain for the truck and Xfinity races. To order tickets, visit www.nashvillesuperspeedway.com or call 1-866-RACE-TIX.