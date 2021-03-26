GLADEVILLE – The violent storm that swept through parts of Wilson County Thursday night “slightly moved a trailer” but otherwise did no damage to Nashville Superspeedway, track president Erik Moses said Friday.
“Nothing else was affected,” Moses said. “We were fortunate.”
That the facility dodged any significant damage is important, as the track is being prepared for its June 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend that signals the Superspeedway’s re-opening.
Amid the flurry of activity between now and the opening week – headlined by a June 20 NASCAR Cup Series race – is the addition of 15,000 temporary seats, installing “safe barriers” on the track’s concrete retaining walls and making some interior renovations after the facility sat idle for a decade.
“It’s like getting your house tidied up before your guests arrive,” Moses said. “Everything is on schedule.”
Hunter Wright update
Wilson County racer Hunter Wright was one of 25 semi-finalists from across the country considered for the annual Alan Kulwicki driver development program, but earlier this week did not make the cut to the final seven participants.
Wright is considered one of the area’s top young talents and will compete for this season’s championship at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway.