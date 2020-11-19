June 18, 19 & 20 in Wilson Co. -
GLADEVILLE -- NASCAR announced Thursday afternoon Nashville Superspeedway will get an Xfinity race and Camping World Truck Series race to go with next season’s inaugural Cup Series headliner, giving the re-opened Gladeville track a Father’s Day week tripleheader.
A premier NASCAR Cup Series race had already been confirmed for the Superspeedway, set for Sunday, June 20.
NASCAR announced an Xfinity Series race will be run on Saturday, June 19, and a truck series race on Friday, June. 18.
“We’re looking forward to America’s best drivers racing in Middle Tennessee when NASCAR returns to Nashville Superspeedway,” said Dover Motorsports Communications Director Michael Lewis.
“The Cup Series will make its debut at the track, while the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series were staple events when the track opened in 2001.”
The Xfinity Series is considered NASCAR’s second tier of racing, and the truck series the third tier.
Taken together, the tripleheader is expected to bring thousands of fans to the area for the week.
Dover Motorsports officials had indicated from the outset of last summer’s re-opening they planned to bid for a 2021 Xfinity and truck race to complement its Cup Series showpiece.
As Lewis noted, Xfinity and trucks raced at the track during its previous 10-year operation, but failed to draw sufficient numbers of fans. Unable to land a Cup race at the time, Dover decided to suspend operation.
However, when Xfinity and truck races are run in conjunction with the Cup Series, the excitement generated by the big-league race spills over, drawing fans who come in for the Cup Series main event.
Also, with the races run as companion events, there is a likelihood that some Cup drivers will compete in them, including superstar Kyle Busch.
Adding the Superspeedway to the truck schedule was part of Thursday’s announcement by NASCAR that included bringing a truck race to Knoxville Speedway on July 9 and a dirt-track truck race at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 27.
While the tripleheader announcement is great news for the Superspeedway and Wilson County, it is not so great for Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway which had hoped to land at least a NASCAR truck race.
However, the historical track is expected to keep running local-division races and drawing Wilson County fans and drivers.
Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho is the track’s defending track champion.