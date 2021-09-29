GLADEVILLE – As anticipated, Nashville Superspeedway will host another NASCAR weekend tripleheader next season.
NASCAR Wednesday announced its 2022 Xfinity Series and Camping World truck series schedules, and the Superspeedway’s two races will again be run as preliminaries to its Cup Series main event, the Ally 400 on Sunday, June 26.
The truck race will be held on Friday, June 24 and the Xfinity race on Saturday, June 25.
Both will retain the same corporate sponsors as this season’s: the Xfinity race will be the Tennessee Lottery 250, and the truck race will be the Rackley Roofing 200.
The track’s 2022 Cup date had been announced earlier, with the Superspeedway date coming a week later than last year’s inaugural event.
Track president Erik Moses had said he “anticipated no surprises” about the likelihood of hosting another tripleheader.
The biggest news in Wednesday’s announcement involved a change in the track’s parking procedure, which officials hope will alleviate the traffic snarls that clouded an otherwise successful weekend:
Instead of collecting parking fees at the parking lot entrances – creating long lines of backed-up cars – a $5 surcharge will be added to the price of each ticket.
Not requiring each car to stop and pay at the entrance will allow traffic to flow smoother.
In a Dover Motorsports announcement about the 2022 schedule, Moses said:
“We are looking forward to again hosting NASCAR racing for three exciting days of racing next summer.”
Referring to the fact that the Superspeedway hosted Xfinity and truck races prior to suspending operations following its initial 10-year tenure, he said those races “have storied pasts at this track. We are excited to welcome them back, along with our loyal fans and dedicated sponsors.”
Wednesday’s announcement said, “fans can expect to see an expanded FanZone, enhanced fan amenities and expanded concession options.”
The track’s seating of approximately 38,000 is expected to remain the same.
Following the earlier Cup date announcement Moses said, “We couldn’t be more pleased. We didn’t necessarily need to keep the exact date we had this year, but its close, and we like the continuity.”