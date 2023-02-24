Fairgrounds stalemate drags on -
GLADEVILLE – Nashville Superspeedway prepares for its third season of big-league NASCAR racing by offering fans a special group ticket package and other enticements to make the race-day experience more enjoyable.
The group package is available for 10 tickets or more and includes special pricing and free parking.
Fans can also purchase Fan Walk passes, pre-race track passes and concession vouchers.
To order tickets or other information call 866-RACE-TIX or visit the track’s website - www.nashvillesuperspeedway.com.
NSS’s NASCAR tripleheader will be held June 23-26. It kicks off with a Friday Rackley Roofing 200 truck race, followed by a Saturday Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity race and a Sunday’s Ally 400 Cup Series main event.
The NBC-televised Cup race will start under the lights for the first time.
The track’s 2021 debut Cup race was a 38,000-seat sellout.
Last year’s attendance was down slightly, due in part to a forecast of severe storms.
Fairgrounds stalemate continues: Despite ongoing reports that a takeover of Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway by Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI) is imminent, the year-long stalemate drags on.
An “agreement in principle” was announced over a year ago by Nashville mayor John Cooper and SMI officials, and an artist’s rending of the refurbished track was unveiled. However, the proposed 30-year contract with the city has yet to be approved by the Metro Council and Fair Board.
In a Monday meeting an estimated 150 race fans turned out at a Fair Board meeting to show their support of the SMI deal. However, a neighborhood group continues to oppose it, expressing concerns about increased noise and traffic.
Illinois-based Track Enterprises will continue to operate the facility at least through this year, with the season opening April 1.
The historical track’s fate has generated interest throughout Middle Tennessee and especially in Wilson County, where several of the track’s top racers come from, along with a sizable part of its fan base.
Alabama bound: Two Lebanon racers, Dylan Fetcho and Dawson Sutton, are scheduled to compete in the March 4 Alabama 200 at Montgomery Speedway. The 59th annual race draws some of the region’s top drivers.
Fetcho is a two-time and defending Fairgrounds Speedway champion, and Sutton, 17, is expected to contend for Rookie of the Year.
