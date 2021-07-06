GLADEVILLE – Nashville Superspeedway president Erik Moses has heard the complaints about traffic snarls that put a damper on last month’s otherwise-successful track reopening.
He and other Dover Motorsports officials are working to correct the glitches before next year’s NASCAR return.
“Oh yes, I’ve got complaints,” says Moses of the June 18-20 coming-out party that celebrated not only the track’s revival after a decade shutdown, but also popped the cork on the first NASCAR Cup race in Middle Tennessee in 37 years.
“The complaints are primarily about the traffic, and also a few about concession stand lines,” Moses said. “But I’d say the responses (to the race weekend) are running 20 to one positive versus negative.”
Nevertheless, the traffic backups irritated many fans, especially first-timers who had never attended a Cup race with its attendant huge crowds. An estimated 40,000 turned out for the Superspeedway race, some of whom were stuck in traffic for hours and missed the start.
Part of the snarl was created when traffic was merged into fewer lanes near the track. Stops, twists and turns slowed the traffic flow, and delays at parking lot entrances added to the backups.
“We’re still debriefing to determine what happened,” Moses says.
“But you have to put it in context,” he adds. “This was the track’s first race in ten years, and previously it had never hosted a crowd of that size.”
Dover Motorsports CEO Michael Tatoian, who was present for the race, deemed the overall weekend a success, but is aware of the traffic hitches.
“After any live event, and especially an inaugural one, naturally there are always areas where improvements or adjustments need to be or should be made,” he says.
“One of those areas we will be focused on is parking for our 2022 event. I am confident that our parking game plan will be an effective one as our internal staff along with our third-party providers and all of the public safety agencies will make the adjustments needed to insure an efficient entrance onto the property.”
One suggestion is to consult with officials who manage traffic/parking during the Wilson County Fair, which annually draws massive crowds.
Ironically, the track’s problem during its prior 10-year run was a lack of fans. Now it is having to deal with a flooded backup.
Tatoian says “there are not any current discussions taking place” about increasing the track’s seating capacity by next season.
Last month’s Cup race was the first of four on Dover’s contract with NASCAR, and the date of next year’s – and presumably Xfinity and truck race companion events – have not been set.
“We won’t know until NASCAR announces next season’s schedule,” Moses says. “There’s an advantage to the Father’s Day weekend because it’s easy for fans to remember when making advance plans. Hopefully we can avoid conflicting with other big area events, like the CMA Awards weekend or Bonnaroo, but we won’t know until the schedule is released.”