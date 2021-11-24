Event opens Nov. 30 -
Nashville Superspeedway, which was revived in large part because of the tremendous reception of the 2019 NASCAR Awards Celebration in Nashville, will have a strong presence during next week’s return visit.
“We’re thrilled about it and want to be front and center,” said NSS president Erik Moses Wednesday when the Nov. 30-Dec. 2 schedule of events was announced. “We kinda feel like the host committee.”
Moses noted it was the 2019 awards event held in Music City that caught NASCAR’s attention about the booming Nashville-area sports market and was a factor in it awarding NSS a Cup race. Getting a Cup race prompted NSS owner Dover Motorsports to re-open the track after a 10-year shutdown.
“That (2019) event generated a tremendous amount of positive attention, and we intend to build on that,” said Moses, whose inaugural Cup race in June was a sellout.
Last year’s NASCAR Awards Celebration was cancelled due to the pandemic. Prior to coming to Nashville in 2019, it was held in New York City from 1981-2009, and in Las Vegas from then until its move to Music City.
Dover Motorsports recently announced the sale of the track to Speedway Motorsports Inc.
How the change in ownership might affect NSS’s future operation is unknown, but meanwhile Moses and his staff are proceeding with business as usual – starting with their participation in next week’s Awards Celebration.
The event kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and there will be an Ally Fan Headquarters at the Ole Red restaurant on Lower Broadway. Ally returns as the sponsor of the Superspeedway’s 2022 Cup Series race on June. 26.
Fans can register to win NSS tickets and dinner, and the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet driven by Alex Bowman will be on display in front of Ole Red for photo opportunities.
The track’s 2022 schedule will be displayed at Riverfront Park. In addition to the premier Cup race, the Rackley Roofing 200 Camping World truck series race will be run on June 24 and the Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity race on June 25.
NSS staff will be present at the Nov. 30 Predators hockey game where more tickets will be raffled, and souvenir programs distributed. The Tennessee Lottery will unveil its new race logo at the arena.
On Wednesday night, Dec. 1, drivers will do the popular “Burnouts on Broadway,” along with other appearances. NSS ticket raffles will continue.
The invitation-only NASCAR awards ceremony will start at 7 Thursday night, with NSS personnel participating in Red Carpet greetings.
The highlight of the evening will be the crowning of NASCAR’s three champions in the truck, Xfinity and Cup Series. Kyle Larson, who won this summer’s NSS inaugural Cup race, went on to capture the premier title.
“It’ll be great to see our race winner on stage to accept the championship trophy,” Moses said. “It’s a tremendous finish to a great first season, and we’re excited about much more to come.”