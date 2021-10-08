Nashville Superspeedway president Erik Moses, right, and driver Bubba Wallace, center, celebrate the track's diversity efforts. NASCAR this week made the track the recipient of a diversity award, and on Monday Wallace became the first black driver to win a top-tier race in modern NASCAR history.
GLADEVILLE – Nashville Superspeedway has been honored by NASCAR for its diversity and inclusion efforts and for reaching new audiences for motorsports throughout Middle Tennessee.
The announcement was made at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte.
Erik Moses, the only black track president in NASCAR, accepted “The Track Award” on behalf of the Superspeedway.
“We are honored to receive this recognition from NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program,” Moses said. “Building our fanbase and expanding our cultural footprint is not only a goal for NASCAR as an industry, but for our track here as well.
“As we continue to build up on the foundation of our inaugural NASCAR Cup Series weekend, Nashville Superspeedway looks forward to working with more community groups and welcoming new fans to the sports and our campus.”
During this spring’s NASCAR tripleheader race weekend, the Superspeedway hosted more than 120 alumni and guests from Tennessee State University, a historically black university.
The event was a collaboration with the TSU Alumni Association, the National Museum of African American Music, Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey and Gray Line transportation company.
Slim & Husky’s and Uncle Nearest are black-owned businesses in Middle Tennessee and Uncle Nearest Whiskey is an official corporate sponsor of the Superspeedway.
The TSU alumni received a complimentary package that included a Tennessee Lottery 250 race ticket and pit pass, transportation to the track and food and beverage options.
Also that weekend, approximately 30 students from the Knowledge is Power Program attended the Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity Series race.
The program is a free, open-enrollment college preparator school for low-income communities throughout the U.S.