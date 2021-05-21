June 20 Ally 400 at NSS
GLADEVILLE – Sold out!
That was the announcement Friday morning concerning Nashville Superspeedway’s June 20 Ally 400, which marks the return of NASCAR Cup racing to Middle Tennessee after 37 years.
“It’s a great feeling,” says track President Erik Moses, after Dover Motorsports announced all 38,000 seats are taken. “It’ll be good to see those packed stands.”
Tickets remain for the two companion races on the Father’s Day weekend -- the Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity race and the Rackley Roofing 200 Camping World Truck Series race.
The total crowd on hand for the Cup race will probably exceed 40,000. Moses said the permanent grandstands hold approximately 23,000, and temporary bleachers will seat another 15,000. At least 2,000 will likely be in attendance in the track infield and suites.
Yesterday’s sellout was not entirely unexpected. From the time it was announced that the track had secured a Cup race – creating a national buzz – it had been anticipated that all the tickets would be sold, and advance sales had supported that idea.
Still, said Moses, it “feels great” to have it finalized.
“We’ve never taken anything for granted, with all that’s gone on with the COVID crisis and seating restrictions,” he said.
It is anticipated that the race will have the first full-capacity sellout at a NASCAR track since the COVID-19 pandemic struck last spring.
“This is an incredible milestone and shows the progress we as a society and a sport have made against COVID-19,” Moses said. “It also shows us how eager race fans in this area are to see the return of the NASCAR Cup Series.”
With all the seats filled, Moses said there’s not enough time to add more admit final preparations for next month’s race.
Also, despite the sellout, Dover has no immediate plans to expand the seating for next year’s second of four Cup races on the track’s NASCAR contract.
“We want to walk before we run,” Moses said. “We’re see what the future holds later on.”
While local and state health officials will impose no attendance restrictions during the track’s tripleheader weekend, some COVID-19 safety measures will be in effect:
Fans that are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear face masks, except when eating or drinking, in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Enhanced cleaning procedures will be in effect in high-traffic areas, including concessions and restroom areas. Hand sanitizing stations will be located around the areas.
Coolers will not be permitted in the grandstands areas, reducing the need to search them as part of the admission process.
“We appreciate the confidence that local and state health officials have shown in us to host our fans in a responsible way,” Moses said. “The protocols and procedures will be in place.”
In recent weeks, title sponsorships for all three races were finalized – another indication of the track’s firm footing after being closed for a decade – and now the inaugural Cup race is sold out.
“We couldn’t be in a better place than where we are right now,” Moses said. “It shows the tremendous support we have received. The fans have voted with their feet.”