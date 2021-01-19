GLADEVILLE – Nashville Superspeedway’s June 20 NASCAR Cup Series race will be the Ally 400.
The title sponsorship was announced today by track owner Dover Motorsports and Ally Financial, a digital financial services company. Ally was already invested in NASCAR as the primary sponsor of Alex Bowman’s No. 48 Chevrolet.
The sponsorship is termed a “multi-year agreement for future NASCAR Cup Series races as well as upcoming community and NASCAR events.”
The Cup race is the track’s first on a four-year contact with NASCAR.
Ally spokesperson Andrea Brimmer said the company “plans to make the Ally 400 a premier event for NASCAR fans and the Nashville community this summer, with great racing and other fun surprises we’ll announce soon.”
In addition to being the title sponsor of the race, Ally will also donate $25,000 to the Box 55 Association for first responders, and $25,000 to the Urban League of Middle Tennessee, a civil rights and urban advocacy organization.
Fans can enter the Ultimate Ally 400 Sweepstakes, with a grand prize of a VIP package for two for the June 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader. Visit www.SuperSpeedway.com//400sweepstakes/ for details.
Fans will also have a chance to help choose Bowman’s paint scheme for the race. More Ally-related events will be announced in coming months.
The price of the title sponsorship was not disclosed.
Corporate support is especially vital at a time when attendance is limited due to COVID mandates. Ticket sales, concessions and souvenirs represent a major part of every track’s revenue, most of which was lost last season.
It is unknown if fan restrictions will continue for the upcoming NASCAR season; it depends on the state of the pandemic. The Superspeedway plans to have 40,000 seats ready and waiting.
There is no word about potential title sponsors for the track’s two preliminary events, a June 18 Camping World Truck Series race and a June 19 Xfinity Series race.
Communications director -- Carl Danoff has been named the Superspeedway’s Manager of Marketing and Communications.
Danoff is a native of Massachusetts who spent the past two and half years as Vanderbilt’s social and digital media coordinator. He was also a photographer for the NFL and did some work for the Titans.
Danoff will oversee the track’s media and public relations.
Fairgrounds schedule announced -- Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway will kick off its 64th season on April 17, with the 13-race season concluding with the premier All-American 400 on Oct. 31.
Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho is defending champion in the track’s premier Pro Late Model division in which two other promising Wilson County drivers compete – Hunter Wright and Chase Johnson.
Racing began at the track in1904 and the current asphalt track opened in 1958, making it one of the country’s longest-running short tracks. No other weekly track has produced as many drivers who went on to NASCAR stardom.
Several local drivers are also scheduled to compete at Veterans Motorplex (formerly Highland Rim Speedway) in Ridgetop. The schedule has not yet been announced.