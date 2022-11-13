! NSS Chase elliott

GLADEVILLE -  Chase Elliott in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy won the 2022 running of the Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway. The 2023 race will be contested in primetime on NBC.

 Steve Wampler

GLADEVILLE -- Nashville Superspeedway’s third annual NASCAR Cup Series race will be run in prime time under the stars.

NASCAR has announced the starting times for next season’s 36 races, and NSS’s June 25th Ally 400 is assigned a 6 p.m. kickoff. The track’s past two Cup races started in mid-afternoon.