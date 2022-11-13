GLADEVILLE -- Nashville Superspeedway’s third annual NASCAR Cup Series race will be run in prime time under the stars.
NASCAR has announced the starting times for next season’s 36 races, and NSS’s June 25th Ally 400 is assigned a 6 p.m. kickoff. The track’s past two Cup races started in mid-afternoon.
“I think it’s fantastic,” NSS president Erik Moses says of the new starting time.
“A night race is what the fans have asked for. The temperatures will be cooler and the racing atmosphere will be spectacular under the lights. We’ve seen it with our night truck races.”
The race will again be televised nationally on NBC, launching the network’s portion of the season.
“We’re honored to kick off NBC’s NASCAR schedule,” Moses says. “The prime-time telecast will be fantastic for our sponsors, giving them and our track even more national exposure.”
Starting times will remain unchanged for the track’s companion events, the Rackley Roofing 200 Craftsman Truck Series race (7 p.m.) and the Xfinity Series’ Tennessee Lottery 250 (2:30 p.m.) on June 23rd and 24th.
The 2022 racing season concluded last week. NASCAR’s final event of the year will be the Champions Awards Week, Nov. 30-Dec. 1 in Nashville.
Champions in the three series will be crowned in the Music City Center, and NSS will have a presence during the downtown festivities.
“The entire racing industry will be there,” Moses says. “It illustrates what a tremendous market this is for our sport.”
Kyle Larson won NSS’s inaugural Cup race last year on his way to the championship. This year’s NSS winner was Chase Elliott, who made the playoff’s Final Four but lost the title to Joey Logano in the season finale at Phoenix.
Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (SMI), which two years ago bought NSS, is reportedly on the verge of assuming operation of Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway.
SMI will be granted a 30-year lease to run the Metro-owned facility, with plans to make major renovations and bring back NASCAR Cup racing.
“I absolutely support it,” Moses says. “This market can support two Cup races, featuring two different types of racing -- superspeedway and short track. I think the fans will love it.”
Officials with Bristol Motor Speedway, one of SMI’s 11 tracks, will manage the Fairgrounds operation.
The fact that SMI will operate both Nashville Superspeedway and Fairgrounds Speedway should make for a smooth transition and, says Moses, will benefit both tracks:
“The increased exposure and interest will be great for our fans and for our sport.”
No title for Hackett: Lebanon drag racer Mark Hackett fell short in his bid to win a second championship in the Southeast Gassers Association with a third-place finish in the recent season finale in Shelby, N.C.
“It wasn’t the season we’d hoped for,” says Hackett, who won the 2020 title but went winless through this season’s 10-race schedule. “We came close, but just couldn’t get one.”
Hackett, who has competed on the vintage drag-racing circuit for 10 years, is not discouraged.
“We’re building a new car,” he says, “and getting ready for next season.”