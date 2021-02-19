Weather Alert

...Hazardous Travel Conditions Tonight through Friday Morning Rush Hour... Although some well traveled roadways have been generally cleared and treated, many roadways across mid state region continue to have ice, snow, both, or a wet slush combination on them. With temperatures continuing to be below freezing and lows tonight expected in the teens, any residual moisture on area roadways, especially secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses, has more than likely already turned to black ice and will remain black ice throughout the nighttime hours. These patches of hard to see ice and snow covered roadways will likely last through at least the Friday morning rush hour commute. In addition, isolated patches of freezing drizzle will be a possible for locations just west of and across Cumberland Plateau Region through remainder of evening hours. Patchy freezing fog will develop after midnight across mid state region and last until Friday mid morning hours. Both of these can add an additional thin coating layer of ice glaze or rime to exposed surfaces such as roadways, bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks. Please exercise caution while traveling on roadways across mid state region. Slow down, leave plenty of distance between your vehicle and vehicle ahead of you, and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Remember, travelers can access road conditions across Tennessee by dialing 5 1 1.