Moses will remain as track president -
GLADEVILLE – Dover Motorsports’ sale of Nashville Superspeedway to Charlotte, NC-based Speedway Motorsports Inc. was finalized Wednesday.
The sale was announced on Nov. 9, but because Dover Motorsports is publicly traded, it awaited approval by stockholders and regulators.
The finalization is significant because a previously announced sale of the Superspeedway a few years ago fell through.
This time it’s official, along with confirmation that Erik Moses will remain as track president.
“I’m thrilled,” Moses said. “I’m thrilled to be a part of a company with such a rich history in our sport, and with its tremendous assets.”
Michael Tatoian, a top-level Dover Motorsports administrator, will also remain on board with SMI.
Dover built the Superspeedway 22 years ago. It operated the track for ten years, then closed it for a decade due to poor attendance.
It was reopened this year after Dover landed a premier NASCAR Cup Series race, which it was unable to do previously. June’s inaugural Cup race was a sellout.
SMI, which owns several top racetracks tracks across the country, will continue to host Cup races and other NASCAR touring series. Three years remain on the Superspeedway’s contract with NASCAR, and will likely be extended.
In making Wednesday’s announcement, SMI president and CEO Marcus Smith said, “We look forward to producing exciting events for race fans for 2022.”
The announcement did not include SMI’s future plans for the facility. When the company bought Bristol Motor Speedway years ago, it immediately began expanding seating capacity to 160,000, the state’s largest sports venue.
The Superspeedway currently seats 38,000.
Moses said, “It’s ‘way too soon” to ponder what opportunities may lurk on the horizon. “Our attention right now is preparing for the upcoming new season.”
The Superspeedway’s 2022 schedule is finalized. It will host its second consecutive NASCAR tripleheader June 24-26 – a Camping World Series race, an Xfinity Series race and a Cup Series race.
With the Superspeedway’s new ownership secured, area racing fans’ attention will now turn to the future of Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway.
SMI recently announced plans to take over operation of the historical old track with a 30-year lease from Metro Nashville, which owns the facility. SMI will assign a management team from Bristol Motor Speedway to operate the track, and intends to bring in a Cup race and other NASCAR events.
However, the deal has yet to be approved by the Metro Council. A neighborhood group opposes the sale, claiming bigger events will increase noise and congestion.
There are concerns that the sale will be jeopardized by the ongoing delay.
Several Wilson County drivers compete at the 64-year-old Fairgrounds track, including 2020 champion Dylan Fetcho of Lebanon. They are anxious to hear what SMI’s plans are for local racing.
Indications are those races will continue under the new management, but officials are withholding comment until the deal is completed.