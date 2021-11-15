GLADEVILLE – Last week’s surprise announcement about the sale of Nashville Superspeedway – which could alter the landscape of racing in Middle Tennessee – left a lot of unanswered questions.
“I think it will be beneficial for racing,” says Terrell Davis, editor of Middle Tennessee Racing News. “But we’ll have to wait and see. There are still lot of loose ends.”
Davis broke the story 21 years ago about Dover Motorsports’ plan to build a major racetrack in rural Wilson County.
Speedway Motorsports Inc., a Charlotte-based company that owns nine racetracks around the country, on Nov. 8 announced the purchase of Dover Motorsports.
The $131.5 million purchase price includes Dover’s two NASCAR tracks – Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del., and Nashville Superspeedway.
Neither Dover nor SMI officials will comment further until the complex transaction is finalized.
One unanswered question is, who will operate the track? Will the Superspeedway’s current management remain in place, including track president Erik Moses, or will SMI bring in a new team?
Meanwhile, who is in charge of ongoing daily duties such as ticket sales and marketing?
In 2022 the Superspeedway enters the second year of a four-year contract with NASCAR to host a Cup Series race and companion events – Xfinity and trucks.
The SMI purchase ostensibly includes those race dates.
Dover Motorsports earlier this year renewed the title sponsorships for next season’s three NASCAR races – Ally (Cup), Tennessee Lottery (Xfinity) and Rackley Roofing (trucks).
It is assumed they will remain unchanged under SMI.
Will SMI expand the Superspeedway’s seating? When SMI purchased Bristol Motor Speedway several years ago, it immediately began adding seats.
The track currently holds 160,000, the biggest sports venue in the state. The Superspeedway currently seats a mere 38,000, and June’s inaugural Cup race was a sellout.
SMI is also noted for its innovations – including holding a UT football game at Bristol Motor Speedway and running a dirt-track race there.
Does it have similar plans for the Superspeedway?
What impact does the sale have on SMI’s ongoing negotiations to take over Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway?
The 63-year-old Metro-owned facility is not affiliated with Nashville Superspeedway, but that will change if SMI gets the long-term lease it is seeking.
Is has been speculated that if SMI gets Fairgrounds Speedway, it will move the remaining Cup race from Dover International Speedway to the Fairgrounds.
SMI would then have two annual Cup races in the lucrative Nashville market.
SMI has indicated if it gets Fairgrounds Speedway it will continue to host weekly racing – which includes several top drivers from Wilson County – along with big-league events.
An SMI-Fairgrounds announcement is expected soon.
If SMI takes over Fairgrounds Speedway, it will be run by a management team from Bristol Motor Speedway.
Bristol is one of nine tracks owned by SMI. The others are Atlanta, Charlotte, Las Vegas, Sonoma (CA), Kentucky, North Wilkesboro (NC), New Hampshire and Texas.
And now, once the sale is finalized, Nashville Superspeedway will join that lineup.
Prior to last week’s surprise development, Dover Motorsports executive Michael Tatoian said the Superspeedway planned to “collaborate” with NASCAR in hosting the Nov. 30-Dec. 2 NASCAR Awards Celebration in Nashville.
He said details would be announced later.
Since the announced sale, however, it is not known if the Superspeedway/NASCAR collaboration is still in place for the big event – one of many unanswered questions.