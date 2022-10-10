GLADEVILLE – Nashville Superspeedway season ticket holders have until Oct. 19 to lock in their renewals for next season, and the demand could be high for the track’s third annual NASCAR Cup race.
“We expect it to be strong,” says track president Erik Moses. “This will be our third season and we feel like we have made improvements each of the past two years to enhance our fans’ experience.”
The Superspeedway’s NASCAR tripleheader kicks off on Friday, June 23, with the Rackley Roofing 200 truck race. The Xfinity Series’ Tennessee Lottery 250 will be run on Saturday, June 24, and the Ally 400 Cup Series main event on Sunday, June 25. Starting times have not been announced.
Although this year’s Cup race attendance was down approximately 6,000 from the inaugural 38,000-seat sellout in 2021, that was probably due to a severe-weather forecast that unfortunately came true – repeated rain delays and lightning-forced evacuation of the grandstands.
On the positive side, the track apparently solved the traffic and parking glitches that plagued the first race. Additional parking space was provided, and the cost of parking was included in the ticket price, instead of paying at the entrances, allowing incoming traffic to flow smoothly.
“We’re learning with each race,” Moses says. “It’s an ongoing process to make things better for the fans.”
The best promotion of all was good racing. The competition was considered the most intense ever on the 1.33-mile concrete track.
Fan favorite Chase Elliott won the Cup race and is one of eight finalists in contention for this season’s championship.
Last year’s Superspeedway winner, Kyle Larson, went on to win the 2021 title but has been eliminated from this year’s semifinals.
“I wouldn’t mind a tradition in which our race winner goes on to win the championship,” Moses says with a chuckle. “I like seeing our winner walk across the (champion’s) stage.”
That stage will again be in the Music City Center in downtown Nashville, highlighting the NASCAR Champions Awards Week Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
In addition to the crowning of champions in NASCAR’s three national series, there will be concerts, driver appearances and other fan attractions as part of the festivities.
The Superspeedway, as the host track, will be involved in some of the activities.
“I’m super-excited,” Moses says. “It’s great to have our entire industry descend on Nashville to celebrate our drivers and our sport. It’s great for our fans. I love it, and I hope it continues to come here forever.”