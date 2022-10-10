NSS Grandstand

Season ticket holders have until Oct. 19 to renew their tickets for the 2023 NASCAR Cup race at the Nashville Superspeedway.

 STEVE WAMPLER

GLADEVILLE – Nashville Superspeedway season ticket holders have until Oct. 19 to lock in their renewals for next season, and the demand could be high for the track’s third annual NASCAR Cup race.

“We expect it to be strong,” says track president Erik Moses. “This will be our third season and we feel like we have made improvements each of the past two years to enhance our fans’ experience.”

