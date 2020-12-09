GLADEVILLE -- Dover Motorsports unveiled its new logo for Nashville Superspeedway Tuesday, along with the facility’s new website, www.NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com
Information about the track, events, tickets and merchandising will be available on the website.
The track operated for a decade, then suspended operations for another decade, before Dover announced a reopening earlier this year.
In 2021 the track will host a NASCAR tripleheader June 18-19-20, running a Camping World Truck Series race, an Xfinity race and a premier NASCAR Cup Series race.
In addition to racing, the facility will host a range of other events and activities.