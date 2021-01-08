One of only 8 tracks in NASCAR
GLADEVILLE –- NASCAR yesterday announced Nashville Superspeedway is one of eight tracks that will hold Cup Series practice and qualifying this season.
Practice and qualifying were eliminated last season as part of the sport’s concessions to the COVID pandemic. Doing away with them reduced the amount of time and congestion for competitors and officials in the garage area and on pit road.
Both had traditionally been a significant part of the racing experience for fans.
Some felt last season’s lack of practice had a detrimental impact on the racing, and competing for the pole was exciting and prestigious, in addition to determining favorable starting positions.
Anything that will generate interest and help draw fans is especially important for the Superspeedway, which has reopened after sitting idle for a decade. The shutdown was due to a lack of fan support. The added attractions of practice and qualifying will be an extra enticement for their return.
Race teams and officials will also need to arrive a day or two earlier to begin preparations, which means increased business for area hotels and restaurants.
The Superspeedway’s Cup race is set for Sunday, June 20, following a June 19 Xfinity race and a June 18 Camping World Truck Series race.
In making yesterday’s announcement, NASCASR said no decision has been made about including practice and qualifying for the Xfinity and truck races. If so, it will also enhance the Superspeedway’s fan appeal on those days.
In addition to the Superspeedway, the other tracks that will have Cup Series practice and qualifying are Daytona, Bristol, Charlotte, Indianapolis, Phoenix, Road America (Elkhart, Wis.) and Circuit of the Americas (Austin, Tex.).
It is not known yet how many fans will be permitted to attend the races; it depends on the COVID situation at the time. Admission was drastically limited at all NASCAR tracks last year.
The Superspeedway seats 25,000 in the grandstands, and plans to install 15,000 additional temporary seats for the June tripleheader.
Dover officials say they are prepared to greatly expand seating, according to demand. The inaugural Cup race is expected to be a sellout.