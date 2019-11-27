State Farm Classic opens Friday -
Host Lebanon won both ends of a non-district basketball doubleheader Tuesday at Campbell Brandon Gymnasium, taking a close one in the opener and rolling to a blowout in the nightcap.
The Devilettes (2-1) vaulted to a 19-12 lead and overcame some spotty free throw shooting at the end of the second quarter to post a 45-39 victory over the Lady Warriors.
Down 24-16 with 4:49 remaining in the second period, Riverdale went on a 12-0 run that extended into the early stages of the third – taking a 28-24 lead with 4:00 left in the quarter.
Lebanon responded with eight consecutive points from junior guard Addie Porter, including back-to-back old fashioned 3-point plays, to give her team the lead for good at 32-28.
“Porter really stepped up and got us going when we needed her,” said LHS coach Cory Barrett. “You had two great programs going at it tonight. They've won a lot of gold balls [seven] since 2007 and they've got a player [Alasia Hayes] who's headed to Notre Dame. I thought our kids battled their tails off, especially in the second half.”
Ella Haney's bucket with 3:55 remaining in the game cut the LHS margin to just 39-37, but the Lady Warriors would get no closer as the Devilettes closed the game on a 6-0 run.
Lebanon's pressure defense forced Riverdale (1-2) into 18 turnovers. RHS finished just 3-of-8 at the line.
“When you have 'Riverdale' on your chest, you're going to get everyone's best effort,” said RHS coach Amy Josephson. “We missed some big free throws and we fumbled some passes out of bounds. At the end of the day, we executed and ran our stuff, but the ball just didn't go in.”
Hayes led Riverdale with 17 points while post Katelyn Worley added six and Haney finished with five points.
Porter paced Lebanon with 17, Allissa Mulaski had 11 and Anne Marie Heidebreicht came the bench to drill three first quarter 3-pointers and finished with nine.
LHS connected on 12-0f-17 at the line and is scheduled to host Blackman Friday, Nov. 29 in the annual John Greer State Farm Thanksgiving Classic.
Riverdale travels to Huntsville, AL to take on Lovejoy (GA) Saturday afternoon in the BallNBash Classic.
(boys) Lebanon 74, Riverdale 45
Lebanon's aggressive half court press produced 12 first quarter turnovers and led to a 26-0 run in Tuesday's 74-45 win over Riverdale.
LHS led 34-8 at the end of the first period and 49-20 at intermission – improving to 3-0 on the season.
Riverdale (1-3) was led by 16 points from Javon Nelson and 11 from Santonio McDaniel. Preston Whittington chipped in with six While Caleb Herring and CJ Johnson had four each.
Lebanon placed five in double figures, including: Gaven Reasonover with 14, David Greene 13, Malcolm Logue 13, Jamar Kynard and Jeremiah Hastings 10 each.
Riverdale is scheduled to return to Lebanon and will play Knox Bearden Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the opening day of the John Greer State Farm Thanksgiving Classic.
Saturday's schedule finds the Warriors playing Brentwood High Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
LHS tackles Rockvale Friday at 8:30 p.m. in the Thanksgiving Classic, the plays Knox Bearden Saturday at 4 p.m.