Friday, Jan. 24 at Centennial sportsplex
LEBANON -- Some 35 area athletes have earned berths in the Friday, Jan. 24 regional meet at Nashville's Centennial Sportsplex after qualifying at last Friday's the Wilson County Swim Meet.
Held at the City of Lebanon's Jimmy Floyd Family Center, the county meet featured club teams from Mt. Juliet, Lebanon, Heritage Christian Academy, Watertown and Wilson Central.
Eight swimmers qualified from Mt. Juliet including: Jules Atkinson, Diana Araque, Ebony Carey, Grant Stueck, Silas McGowan, Carson Serbin, Meyer Tinley and Rangi Sweetman.
Lebanon will be sending seven to the regionals, including: Emma Pierucki, Abigail Hopper, Grace Midgett, Wade Mathews, Thomas Poteet, Ella Kate Pine and Katie Floyd -- both in relays.
Eight swimmers from Heritage Christian Academy will be moving on, including: Brent Baker, Evan Baker, Walker Orbke, Bodie Working, Travis Patterson, Bridgitte Wright, Jayce Yarbrough and Sarah Vick.
Eva Gordon will be Watertown High's lone representative in Friday's regional meet.
Wilson Central swept all three divisions at the Floyd Center (men's, women's and combined) and will be sending 11 athletes to Centennial Sportsplex.
They include: Blaine Robinson, Michael McGrew, Alexis Temple, Dasha Williams, Leah Lannom, Harley Eighmey, Paige Danly, Gracie Dixon, Taylor Dover, Taylor Niggl and Sianna Baird in a relay.
Combined team totals
Wilson Central 269.5
Mount Juliet 152
Heritage Christian 135.5
Lebanon 77
Watertown 9
Men's team total
Wilson Central 117
Heritage Christian 104
Mt. Juliet 100
Lebanon 28
Women's team totals
Wilson Central 152.5
Mt. Juliet 52
Lebanon 49
Heritage Christian 31.5
Watertown 9