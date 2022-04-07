Red, white and blue may be patriotic colors, but don’t fly them when turkey hunting. You might be mistaken for a gobbler by a trigger-happy hunter.
They are the colors of a springtime Tom when he is courting hens: his head is snow-white, fading in and out with blue hues, and his wattles grow bright red.
Compounding the danger of flashing any of those colors in the field – with a handkerchief or white socks, for example -- is the fact that hunters mimic the sound of turkeys.
An excited hunter hearing the call of a “turkey,” and seeing a flash of gobbler colors from where the call is coming, could spell calamity.
Almost every turkey season there are accidental shootings. Unlike deer hunters, who are required to wear florescent orange hats and vests to make them more visible, turkey hunters do just the opposite: they drape themselves head to toe in camo, becoming virtually invisible.
I was hunting in Giles County one morning, calling from a tree-line next to a field, when I detected movement coming my way along a fence row. It wasn’t a turkey – it was another hunter, slipping toward me, shotgun at port arms.
He had heard my calling and thought he was stalking a turkey.
I quickly ducked behind a tree and, keeping it between me and the stalker, hurried away. I later learned that was the wrong thing – the dangerous thing – to do.
If you see an approaching hunter, don’t move. The slightest movement might trigger a snap shot. Instead, remain perfectly still and shout a loud warning. Make sure the other hunter hears it.
It may spoil the hunt, but it beats getting shot.
Safety concerns increase every year as turkey hunting grows in popularity and more and more hunters are squeezed onto less and less land.
Obviously, shooting at a flash of color or a glimpse of movement is not only dangerous, but unethical. Only bearded turkeys are legal, and in order to see a beard, the entire bird would have to be clearly visible and identified.
Unfortunately, not every person with a loaded gun is responsible – in or out of the woods. It takes only a split-second mistake to result in a lifetime tragedy.
There’s no more exciting outdoors moment than seeing a big, booming gobbler working its way toward you, strutting and fanning. Hearts race, hands shake, pulses pound.
But make sure it’s a turkey, clearly identified. There’s no margin for error.