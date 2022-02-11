The 46th annual National Wild Turkey Federation Convention and Sport Show is scheduled for the Opryland Convention Center Feb. 16-20.
The latest in turkey hunting gear and accessories will be featured, along with appearances by celebrity outdoorsmen. One of the annual show’s highlights: a national turkey-calling competition.
For show times, list of attractions and ticket information, visit the NWTF website.
No elk poaching leads: despite a $5,500 reward posted for information leading to the apprehension of the person(s) who illegally shot and killed an elk on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area, the case remains unsolved.
The dead bull elk, discovered last month, was the third one illegally killed in the area in the last three years. Neither the antlers nor the meat was taken.
Anyone with information is asked to call TWRA officer Brendon Marlow at (615) 571-4792.
Hunting comments: The TWRA is soliciting comments and suggestions about this fall’s hunting seasons and regulations.
They can be emailed to TWRA.HuntingComments@tn.gov or mailed to: Hunting Season Comments, TWRA Wildlife Division, 5101 Edmondson Pike, Nashville TN 37211
State parks romance: Several Tennessee state parks are offering special Valentines Day packages that include cozy overnight lodging and candlelit dinners. Visit the individual park websites for details.
Trout stockings: The TWRA’s winter trout stocking continues across the state, with approximately 75,000 rainbow trout released and ready for catching.
One stocking was held Dec. 7 in Wilson County’s Sinking Creek that runs through the Don Fox Community Park, and a second stocking is scheduled Saturday, Feb. 19.
No fishing license or trout license is required for resident anglers 12 and younger.
Others must have a state fishing license plus a trout license to fish for trout, even if none are kept. An annual Sportsman’s License or Lifetime License fill all the requirements.
Licenses can be purchased at most outdoors outlets on on-line at www.tnwildlife.org which also posts a stocking schedule.
There is no size limit on the stocked trout, which average about 10 inches, but there is a seven-fish daily limit.
License reminder: hunting and fishing licenses expire Feb. 28.
Contact Information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.