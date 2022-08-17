WOODY’S WOODS & WATERS -
Flipping through an old outdoors magazine the other night, a faded ad caught my eye:
“Learn taxidermy for fun and profit!”
It showed a stuffed mallard surrounded by $$$ signs.
It was the same ad that hooked me when I was 10, inspiring an early career decision: I would be a professional taxidermist. I liked messing with animals, and stuffing them didn’t require algebra.
(It also didn’t involve sawing and hammering. I took a shop class in high school, but my bird house collapsed, displacing a family of starlings. My vocation options were limited.)
I sent off for the taxidermy instruction book, $2.45 plus postage. The illustrations made it look easy.
The first three subjects to be mounted were a fish, a bird and an animal (a chipmunk, in my case).
I caught a farm-pond bluegill and got it skinned. But when I took a break, Snowball the cat sneaked up and ate my homework.
Next came a blue jay. Have you ever tried to skin a blue jay? It’s harder than you’d think. By the time I finished, all the feathers had fallen off. My blue jay was as naked as a jay bird.
Finally came the chipmunk. Compared to skinning a bluegill and a blue jay, a chipmunk is a chinch to dis-robe. Except for accidentally breaking off the tail, I gave my chipmunk pelt a passing grade.
Next step: after you remove the chipmunk from its hide, you have to stuff the skin with something. I used sawdust.
My chipmunk also needed some eyes. The glittering little glass eyes sold by the taxidermy company were too expensive, so I substituted a couple of small black buttons from my mom’s sewing basket.
I glued the chipmunk to a piece of bark, and it looked amazingly lifelike – until it began leaking sawdust and one of its eyes fell off. Then it looked like Chucky, the creepy doll.
It also started to smell. (I couldn’t afford chemical preservatives either.)
Eventually, with flies buzzing around my stinky, tail-less, one-eyed chipmunk, my mom made me throw it out. With it went my dream of an exciting career in taxidermy.
I’m still fascinated by the art first practiced by the ancient Egyptians. They often stuffed animals – dogs, cats, hawks – and entombed them with their mummified masters. I saw one of the Egyptians’ stuffed cats in a museum. It looked kinda like my chipmunk.
Like the ancient Egyptians, some modern taxidermists mount family pets. One had a combination practice – a veterinarian/taxidermist. His motto: “Either way, you get your dog back.”
I sometimes contemplate how differently my life would have turned out if I had stuck with taxidermy as a chosen field. It’s amazing how just one little thing – like a smelly, sawdust-leaking, cyclops chipmunk – can alter the course of your life.
I might have become a renowned taxidermist if I’d stuck with it. Then again, maybe not.
Maybe I just didn’t have the right stuff.