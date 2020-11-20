Local anglers Andy Jennette and Tim VanWinkle teamed to win the total-weight championship of the Thursday Night Tournaments (TNT) out of Long Hunter State Park with a 28-tourney catch totaling 153.01 pounds.
“We were lucky,” said Jennette, who also weighed in the biggest smallmouth of the seven-month tournament series a 4.9-pounder.
“We had a lot of good fishermen competing this year.”
TNT, an area fixture for 17 years, drew from 17 to 30 two-man teams for each of the tournaments that ran April-October. The entry fee was $40 per team, and the money went to the payouts.
Chad Jones and Danny Crockett finished second in total pounds (131.82), followed by Scott McGuire and Gabe Watts (116.77) and Bobby Parker and Jody Earhart (110.08).
Jeremy Richardson took top honors for the largest largemouth, 6.4 pounds.
TNT plans to add night tournaments to next year’s schedule, and as a public service will install portable lights at the Long Hunter boat ramp and parking area.
For information about next year’s tournaments call (615) 972-0735.
Good-deed deer hunt -- A national program called “A Soldier’s Child” provides hunting and fishing opportunities for youngsters who have lost a parent to military service and Tennessee recently participated.
Overseen by the TWRA and aided by 50 volunteers, 37 participants under the age of 18 harvested 23 deer during a recent four-day outing.
Various Middle Tennessee landowners made their property available for the hunts. Information about the program is available on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org.
Tag & drag rule -- Deer hunters are reminded of the TWRA’s new “Tag Before You Drag” rule. Before a harvested deer is transported from the field it must be checked in on a mobile app or have a paper “kill tag” attached.
Details are available in the 2020-21 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide, available at most area outdoors outlets, and on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org.
Paper tags can be printed at gooutdoorstennessee.com.
Wear life jackets -- Even though the peak boating season is over, lots of cold-weather fishermen and waterfowl hunters will be on the water, and the TWRA advises wearing a life jacket at all times.
Life jackets are mandatory for youngsters under 12.
