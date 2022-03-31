LEBANON - Cumberland University is turning up the heat on Homecoming Weekend 2022.
Two-time national champion, first round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow will headline two different events Saturday, Oct. 8.
Tebow, the author of four New York Times best selling books, will speak to the community at 5,200-seat Nokes-Lasater Field prior to Cumberland taking the field at 4 p.m. against Campbellsville.
Later that evening the ESPN college football analyst will share with guests on-campus at an exclusive fund-raising dinner.
"This is going to be huge for Cumberland," said CU's Vie-President of Athletics Ron Pavan. "He'll do some things with our student-athletes after he speaks at the stadium.
"I'm so excited because Tim Tebow's long record of service to others fits so well with what Cumberland is trying to do, both as a university and an athletic department."
More details on Tebow's visit to Lebanon will be released closer to homecoming, but preliminary plans call for Wilson County high school athletes to be invited to Tebow's Saturday afternoon remarks.
"We think this is going to be a tough ticket," Pavan said.
Cumberland will hold induction ceremonies Friday, Feb. 7 for its Sports Hall of Fame and will recognize the 2022 Homecoming Queen and King during halftime of the Mid-South Conference game with Campbellsville.
CU ATHLETICS - Cumberland presently field some 30 athletic teams with roughly 650 student-athletes participating.
The most recent academic report finds Phoenix athletes averaging a 3.1 grade point average.
Every athlete and coach takes part in an annual "Leadership Day" that includes community service.