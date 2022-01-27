February 4-6 in Lebanon -
Over the decades, the Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo has become a harbinger of spring for area anglers and boaters, an occasion for stocking up on gear and tackle, and dreaming of big catches to come.
This year will be no different, when doors open on the annual show that runs Feb. 4-6 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center’s Farm Bureau Expo Center -- 945 East Baddour Parkway, Lebanon.
For years the show was held at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds in Nashville before being moved to the Wilson County location.
Show organizers say the expansive Lebanon site is more accommodating for both vendors and visitors, with plenty of showroom space and ample parking.
A schedule of times, events and ticket information, including admission discounts, is posted on the Expo’s website www.farmbureauexpo.com.
Among the highlights will be seminars conducted by some of the area’s top fishing guides and experts: Bobby Gentry, Brian Carper, Mark Travis, Chris Snow and Wilson Frazier. They will answer questions and share tips on tackle and techniques for catching various species, from Percy Priest crappie to Dale Hollow smallmouths.
Representatives of numerous fishing camps and resorts will be on hand to explain what they offer and book trips, most with special show discounts. In the past, some Canadian outposts were represented, featuring videos of spectacular scenery and equally spectacular fishing.
The latest lines of boats of all makes and models will be on display, from canoes to john boats, pontoons, bass boats and luxury cruisers.
In recent years kayaks have become hot items in the boating industry. Kayaks range from simple and basic to ones specially designed for fishing, with rod holders and other accessories. Information will be available about the state’s kayak safety requirements and regulations.
Tackle and lures, from old standards to the latest innovations, will be featured at hundreds of booths. One popular stop is the antique lure display of Mt. Juliet’s Gibby Gibson, an expert appraiser of vintage lures.
Outdoors foods, cooking gear and other items will be on display and for sale, some booths offering free samples.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will have a booth with Agency officials dispensing fishing literature and available to answer anglers’ questions. One of the TWRA’s most pressing problems is combating invasive Asian Carp, and a mounted model of one of the fish will be on display to aid identification.
Concession stands will operate throughout the show.